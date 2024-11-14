Sakamoto Days Chapter 190: Release Date, Where To Read, What To Expect And More

The last chapter of Sakamoto Days saw Shin attempt to take down Tenkyu in a fit of rage after the former talked about killing Aoi and Hana, though he quickly escaped the situation with Heisuke’s help. Now, with the cold-blooded killer having met and identified the true JAA fortune teller, he turns his weapon on the boys.

Don’t miss Sakamoto Days Chapter 190 to find out what happens next within the underground prison, and keep reading to discover the release date, where to read it, what to expect, and a recap of the last chapter here.

Sakamoto Days Chapter 190: Release date and where to read

Sakamoto Days Chapter 190 is scheduled for release on Monday, November 18, 2024, at 12 am JST. Most fans around the world will be able to read the chapter on Sunday, November 17, at roughly 3 pm GMT / 8 am PT / 11 am ET. The exact timing may vary depending on individual time zones.

To read Sakamoto Days Chapter 190, those in the US and Canada can access Viz Media’s official site, while Shueisha’s MangaPlus also provides rights to release new chapters. Additionally, fans can find the chapter in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue 51.

What to expect of Sakamoto Days Chapter 190?

Sakamoto Days Chapter 190 will likely continue where the last chapter left off, where a fierce confrontation begins as Tenkyu turns his fury toward Shin, Heisuke, Atari, and Hoshi. Tenkyu will likely show no mercy as he unleashes his lethal skills against the group.

Advertisement

Atari may finally disclose the identity of her “soulmate” between Shin and Heisuke. Meanwhile, the Sakamoto family duo may try to defuse the situation. However, given Tenkyu’s cold-blooded nature, this will likely prove futile.

With Tenkyu’s incredible combative skill, the fight may span multiple chapters, similar to the fight against Takamura. Atari’s supernatural foresight and Shin’s ESP could play critical roles in countering Tenkyu’s relentless attacks in Sakamoto Days Chapter 190, turning the chaotic clash into a test of both physical and mental fortitude.

Sakamoto Days Chapter 189 recap

Sakamoto Days Chapter 189, titled ‘Great Misfortune,’ opens with Shin saying he would break the Sakamoto family’s no-kill rule. Enraged, he breaks a pipe from the wall, intending to strike Tenkyu, who appears bewildered and even asks for a “time out” to apologize.

Before Shin can act, Heisuke intervenes, shooting the pipe out of Shin’s hand, which allows Tenkyu to flee. This leads to a heated argument between Shin and Heisuke; Shin reveals he read Tenkyu’s mind and knows he’s serious about killing Aoi and Hana, while Heisuke urges caution, wanting to talk first.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Tenkyu ponders his strained relationships, only to be interrupted by Atari and her guards bursting through a wall in Sakamoto Days Chapter 189. Atari identifies Tenkyu as the “great misfortune” foretold to doom her group. One of the guards attacks Tenkyu, but he refuses to retaliate.

Shin and Heisuke eventually arrive and question him, realizing the boy was following Shin’s words. However, when the guard reveals Shin and Heisuke’s identities as Sakamoto’s allies, Tenkyu snaps and kills the guard, realizing he’s been deceived.

For more updates from the Sakamoto Days manga, keep up with Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.