Sakamoto Days Chapter 191: Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot And More

Sakamoto Days Chapter 191: Release date and where to read

Sakamoto Days Chapter 191 will be released in Japan on Monday, November 25, 2024, at midnight JST. For most international readers, this will be on October 6, with availability around 3 pm GMT / 7 am PT / or 10 am ET. However, the exact release time may vary depending on location and time zone.

The chapter will be available for reading on Viz Media’s website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus service, and the Shonen Jump+ app. While Viz Media and MANGAPlus offer free access, a subscription is required on Shonen Jump+. Sakamoto Days Chapter 191 will also appear in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue 51.

Expected plot in Sakamoto Days Chapter 191

Sakamoto Days Chapter 191 will likely see Shin and Atari plan their next move while fleeing Tenkyu. Atari may answer Shin’s lingering questions, possibly providing insights or training tied to ESP abilities.

Sakamoto Days Chapter 191 may explore Atari and Shin’s budding partnership, emphasizing their resourcefulness under pressure. Meanwhile, Tenkyu’s relentless pursuit might take a darker turn, as he could capture Heisuke to use as leverage.

Sakamoto Days Chapter 190 recap

Sakamoto Days Chapter 190, titled One in 10-40000, begins as Tenkyu realizes Shin's deception and retaliates. Ignoring Shin’s attempt at diplomacy, Tenkyu fires arrows, forcing Shin to dodge. Heisuke intervenes, grappling with Tenkyu, but the latter counters effectively.

During their skirmish, Heisuke shoots at Tenkyu, who deflects the bullet back, injuring Heisuke. A bystander is caught in the chaos and killed. Tenkyu hurls Shin through a wall, and Shin’s ESP fails to halt his advance.

As they fall, Atari appears and grabs Shin in Sakamoto Days Chapter 190. With her “lucky item” secured, Atari's luck shields them from Tenkyu’s attacks. She acquires a gun, leading Shin to fire at Tenkyu.

Although the shot misses, it causes a gas explosion, enabling their escape. Tenkyu survives and contemplates capturing Atari, the JAA fortune teller, to satisfy Kei Uzuki (X).

