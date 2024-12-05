Sakamoto Days Chapter 193: Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot And More

The last chapter saw Tenkyu and Shin’s battle crash down to the lowest floor of the JAA Jail, where Shin realized his ESP ability to stop a person in their tracks does not work on the same person twice. The issue then ended on a cliffhanger as Torres suddenly appeared before Heisuke and the rest of the group.

With Tenkyu and Shin’s clash continuing, fans cannot wait for Sakamoto Days Chapter 193 to drop with more about Torres’s role in the battle. Don’t miss it, and keep reading to find out the release date, expected plot and other details.

Sakamoto Days Chapter 193: Release date and where to read

Sakamoto Days Chapter 193 is slated for release in Japan on Monday, December 9, 2024, at 12 am JST. International readers can anticipate its availability on Sunday, December 8, although the precise timing may vary according to their time zones.

For fans who wish to read Sakamoto Days Chapter 193, the manga will be accessible online via Shueisha’s official platforms, including Viz Media's official website, the MANGAPlus website and app, and the Shonen Jump+ app. The chapter will also be available in Weekly Shonen Jump 2025 Issue 2.

Expected plot in Sakamoto Days Chapter 193

Sakamoto Days Chapter 193 will likely continue the intense battle between Shin and Tenkyu on B3. As Tenkyu’s tactics grow increasingly aggressive, Shin may need to adapt his ESP abilities creatively in order to overcome his current limitations.

This battle could serve as a turning point in Shin’s growth as a fighter, given that his skills with his ESP have already shown great improvement. Atari’s diminished luck may also influence events significantly, and fans may see her ‘remaining luck’ potentially aid Shin in an unforeseen way.

Meanwhile, the unexpected arrival of Torres on B2 raises questions about his presence in the JAA Jail, possibly hinting at a hidden agenda or alliance. Heisuke’s concern for Shin may push him to ask Torres to help him in Sakamoto Days Chapter 193.

Sakamoto Days Chapter 192 recap

Sakamoto Days Chapter 192, titled True Feelings, begins as Shin declares his intent to become an assassin again to stop Tenkyu, explaining to Heisuke that not everyone deserves mercy when lives are at stake.

Tenkyu attacks with his bow, causing both him and Shin to fall to the water-filled B3 floor of the JAA Jail. As Shin reaches land, Tenkyu resumes his assault. Shin’s ability to predict attacks frustrates Tenkyu, who deduces that Shin has ESP capabilities and shifts to unavoidable attacks.

Shin realizes his telepathy does not work on the same person repeatedly. Using Shin’s hesitation, Tenkyu launches them through walls. Above, Heisuke grows anxious, while Atari appears concerned aobut something. Sakamoto Days Chapter 192 ends as Torres arrives all of a sudden, requesting a reading from Atari on horse races.

