Sakamoto Days Chapter 192: Shin Vs. Tenkyu Begins; Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot And More

Shin, Heisuke, Atari, and Hoshi made their escape in the last chapter, though Tenkyu quickly cought up to them. After capturing Atari, Shin witnessed Tenkyu torturing the fortune teller, making him realize that Tenkyu would continue to be a danger to Sakamoto’s family.

This ultimately drove Shin to quite the Sakamoto store in order to take down Tenkyu once and for all. With the Sakamoto Days Chapter 192 set to see the two face off in earnest, fans cannot wait for its release. Don’t miss the chapter as it releases; keep reading to find out the release date, where to read it and more.

Sakamoto Days Chapter 192: Release date and where to read

Sakamoto Days Chapter 192 is scheduled to be released in Japan on Monday, December 2, 2024, at 12 am JST. International readers can expect it to be available starting Sunday, December 1, though the exact time may vary depending on their time zone.

After the release, Sakamoto Days Chapter 192 can be found on Shueisha's official platforms, including Viz Media’s website, the MANGAPlus website and app, and the Shonen Jump+ app. These platforms offer convenient access for those looking to catch up on the latest chapters.

Expected plot in Sakamoto Days Chapter 192

Sakamoto Days Chapter 192 will likely center on Shin’s confrontation with Tenkyu, a fight in which Shin will be abandoning his non-lethal principles. With the boy determined to kill Tenkyu due to the latter’s threat to those he cares about, fans can expect Shin to fight to the best of capabilities.

However, Shin will face a significant challenge in Sakamoto Days Chapter 192, as his ESP ability has proven ineffective against Tenkyu’s calculated and emotionless combat style. Meanwhile, Heisuke and Atari might play supporting roles. Attari’s remaining luck may even change the battle’s outcome.

Sakamoto Days Chapter 191 recap

Sakamoto Days Chapter 191, titled Out of Luck, sees Shin, Heisuke, Atari, and Hoshi attempt to evade Tenkyu. When Shin confronts Atari about her involvement, Hoshi explains she views Shin as her lucky item.

Shin initially rejects this notion, only to see Atari stumble into misfortune, prompting him to reluctantly let her hold onto him again. Tenkyu catches up, attacking Hoshi and shooting Shin. He then grabs Atari and questions her about reconciling with his friends.

Atari bluntly states Uzuki’s alter ego would prevent it, adding that her future luck had already been spent. Realizing Tenkyu's threat to Aoi and Hana, Shin resolves to kill him, formally resigning from the Sakamoto store and declaring himself an assassin in Sakamoto Days Chapter 191.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.