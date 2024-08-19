Shoshimin Episode 7: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

The last episode of Shoshimin: How To Become Ordinary centered exclusively on Jogoro Kobato and Yuki Osanai and depicted Jogoro buying sweets from a list of shops Yuki had expressed interest in visiting. Despite not having a sweet tooth, Jogoro enjoyed the Charlotte pastries so much that he attempted to deceive Yuki after having more than he should have.

Yuki quickly noticed the discrepancy, however, and declared that his punishment would be for him to have to accompany her to every shop she wanted to visit in the future. More of the duo’s escapades are set to be revealed in Shoshimin Episode 7, so don’t miss the episode as it releases.

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming episode, from the release date and where to watch it to the expected plot and a recap of the previous episode.

Shoshimin Episode 7: Release date and where to stream

Shoshimin Episode 7 is set to air on Sunday, August 25, 2024, at 06:30 am JST. This translates to a daytime release on August 24 for viewers worldwide, with time adjusted to regional time zones. In Japan, it will be broadcast on TV Asahi and its affiliates, including BS Asahi, and will be featured in the NUMAnimation slot.

Terrestrial TV in Japan will provide an exclusive advance broadcast through ABEMA. For international fans, the episode will be simulcast on Crunchyroll. Additionally, Shoshimin Episode 7 will be available on Medialink’s YouTube channel, Ani-One, as well as Aniplus TV.

Advertisement

Expected plot in Shoshimin Episode 7

Shoshimin Episode 7 will continue the Case of the Summer-Exclusive Tropical Parfait Arc, which started in the previous episode and follows the plot of the second volume of the series. This episode is expected to reveal more about Yuki's deep passion for sweets, as established from the series' beginning.

The focus will likely be on her and Jogoro's visits to various confectioneries, emphasizing their goal of experiencing life as ‘ordinary’ individuals. Yuki and Jogoro’s intriguing relationship will also be explored further, potentially introducing new characters as well in Shoshimin Episode 7.

Shoshimin Episode 6 recap

Shoshimin Episode 6 is titled, But I Get To Keep Charlotte and begins with Jogoro walking through a lively festival, where he encounters Yuki, dressed in traditional attire. The pair spends the day enjoying the festival, indulging in the various sights and treats like ordinary people.

The scene then shifts to the following day, with Yuki showing up at Jogoro’s door. She presents him with a map meticulously marked with all the confectionery stores she wishes to visit over the summer.

Advertisement

Later, Jogoro is seen sweating as he cycles, receiving a text from Yuki with a list of sweets she wants him to buy from a specific store, as she is stuck at home due to an emergency. Jogoro delivers the sweets in Shoshimin Episode 6.

While Yuki is on a phone call, he can't resist eating one of the Charlotte pastries. Devising a plan to make it seem like he hadn't eaten one, Jogoro quickly consumes a second Charlotte. When Yuki returns, she notices the missing pastries and deduces Jogoro's deception through the napkins used.

Shoshimin Episode 6 ends as she informs him that his ‘punishment’ would be to accompany her on her confectionery tour.

For more updates on the Shoshimin: How To Become Ordinary anime, keep up with Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.