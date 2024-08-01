Suicide Squad Isekai Episode 9: Queen Adora Revealed To Be A Monster; Release Date, Where To Watch And More

The Suicide Squad's recent defeat of Thinker was a fleeting victory, as their return to the empire was marred by harsh discrimination and hostility. Amanda Waller's attempt on their lives only heightened the tension, and now, with Queen Adora being revealed to be an imposter, the squad’s mission is more perilous than ever.

With time running out and enemies closing in, fans are left wondering how the beleaguered squad will navigate these escalating challenges. Don’t miss Suicide Squad Isekai Episode 9 to find out whether their endeavors lead to success, or become a fatal disaster. Keep reading to get the release date, expected plot, and more.

Suicide Squad Isekai Episode 9: Release date and where to watch

Suicide Squad Isekai Episode 9 is scheduled to release early in select regions worldwide on Thursday, August 8, 2024, at 12 am PST, according to the official website. It will be available for simultaneous streaming on Max, Hulu, ANIPLUS, LAFTEL, and HBO GO. Early access will be provided to viewers in the United States, Korea, France, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Hong Kong.

In Japan, the episode will air on Tokyo MX and BS11 at 12:30 am JST on Saturday, August 24, 2024, with streaming options on ABEMA, U-NEXT, and Anime Hodai. For South and Southeast Asia, Medialink will broadcast Suicide Squad Isekai Episode 9 on their YouTube channel, Ani-One Asia.

What to expect in Suicide Squad Isekai Episode 9?

In Suicide Squad Isekai Episode 9, fans are expected to learn more about what happened to Queen 'Adora,' as well as how long she has been an imposter. The true identity of the creature impersonating her is also expected to be revealed, likely the monster within the tree that Katana was seen reporting to in Episode 1.

The castle fire is likely due to the chaos caused by Fione revealing the fake Adora’s identity. Fione may struggle to respond appropriately in Suicide Squad Isekai Episode 9, possibly leading to her imprisonment and Cecil initiating a revolt to free her. On the other hand, it is also possible that Katana and Enchantress have arrived at the “Queen’s” behest

Suicide Squad Isekai Episode 8 recap

Suicide Squad Isekai Episode 8 begins as the Empire's noble council debates the squad's actions. Some see them as heroes, while others view them as troublesome criminals. When a heated argument breaks out, Queen Aldora intervenes, assigning a task to Theodore, one of the nobles.

Afterward, the squad arrives at the castle anticipating a feast, but they are met with stern looks and Queen Aldora's glare. Theodore accuses them of causing problems by cleaning up otherworlds messes, mocking Nanaue, and claiming they always resort to violence. Harley retorts, comparing the Empire to cops who bully criminals.

Her comment angers Theodore, who then slaps her. The act enrages Clayface, Deadshot, and Peacemaker, and before Rick can stop him, Nanaue eats Theodore in Suicide Squad Isekai Episode 8. Queen Aldora smiles as Cecil attempts to attack but is thwarted by Nanaue.

Deadshot and Peacemaker draw their guns, and Queen Aldora uses magic to restrain Nanaue, ordering the squad's execution. Cecil and Princess Fione object, resulting in the Queen relenting to their request, only having Nanaue executed while the rest are exiled.

The squad then gets drunk at a bar, causing a ruckus when a minstrel sings about their deeds. Hungover the next day, they return to the gate in Suicide Squad Isekai Episode 8 to reset their timers and attempt to rescue Nanaue.

Rick Flag reports the situation to Amanda Waller, who deems the mission a failure and activates Clayface's bomb. When noticing that the castle is on fire, Rick buys the squad 24 hours to complete their mission.

As they ready to leave, they are surprised to find Clayface alive, who survived by moving his vital organs. The squad hurries back to the Empire, noticing the castle on fire. Suicide Squad Isekai Episode 8 ends with a flashback that reveals Princess Fione finding her mother, “Adora,” in a chaotic state and noticing a monster-like entity in the mirror.

Keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more updates on the Suicide Squad Isekai anime.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.