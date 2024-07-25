Suicide Squad Isekai Episode 8: Release Date, Where To Watch, Expected Plot And More

Harley, Peacemaker, Deadshot, Nanaue, Clayface, and Rick have finally taken down Thinker, only to have Queen Aldora order their captures behind their backs. With the squad’s mission on a perilous path, fans can only wonder what the next episode will entail. Don’t miss Suicide Squad Isekai Episode 8, and keep reading to find out the release date, expected plot, and more.

Suicide Squad Isekai Episode 8: Release date and where to watch

Suicide Squad Isekai Episode 8 is set to premiere early in select regions worldwide on Thursday, August 1, 2024, at 12 am PST, as announced on the official website. The episode will simultaneously begin streaming on Max, Hulu, ANIPLUS, LAFTEL, and HBO GO. Early premieres include the United States, Korea, France, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Hong Kong.

In Japan, the episode will air on Tokyo MX and BS11 at 12:30 am JST on Saturday, August 24, 2024, with streaming available on ABEMA, U-NEXT, and Anime Hodai. In South and Southeast Asia, Medialink holds the broadcast rights, offering Suicide Squad Isekai Episode 8 on their YouTube channel, Ani-One Asia, to viewers in those regions.

Expected plot in Suicide Squad Isekai Episode 8

Suicide Squad Isekai Episode 8 will likely see more of the squad’s report to Amanda Waller before the group heads back to the Empire. In high spirits after their ‘glorious’ victory, the Suicide Squad will be seen returning to the royal capital, unaware of Queen Aldora’s order to have them captured.

As they are faced with this unexpected and unwelcome surprise, the group will likely be seen running away in Suicide Squad Isekai Episode 8, perhaps with the help of Princess Fionne once more. The princess will likely have enlisted Cecil's help again. Fans can look forward to the episode having more unexpected twists as well.

Suicide Squad Isekai Episode 7 recap

Suicide Squad Isekai Episode 7 begins with an exploration into Harley Quinn and The Joker's past, revealing a plan they had to rob a highly secure bank. This backstory transitions back to the present, where the squad inspects Thinker's new stronghold at the portal. They discover that Thinker is not alone but supported by Katana, complicating their mission.

Harley recalls how she and The Joker succeeded in a similar situation by targeting the person with the keys to the safe. Inspired, Peacemaker devises a plan to defeat Thinker. King Shark takes Clayface to the stronghold, where Clayface disguises himself as Thinker to distract Katana.

Meanwhile, Rick Flag leads the elves to a nearby hut in Suicide Squad Isekai Episode 7, where Peacemaker captures and tortures an elf to harm the others connected to him through Thinker's power. As the plan unfolds, Deadshot signals Harley to attack Thinker.

Initially, Thinker anticipates Harley's moves, but she changes her approach by letting herself be hit to avoid overthinking. This frustrates Thinker, who tries to scramble Harley's mind like he did with her friends. However, Harley's chaotic mind leads to a vision of The Joker choking Thinker and dropping him into a vat of acid, resulting in Harley's victory.

The elves are freed from Thinker's control, but Katana beheads Thinker and challenges Harley to a fight. Katana then brings Clayface's body to Harley, who transforms into a sword to assist her. A prolonged battle ensues in Suicide Squad Isekai Episode 7, during which Harley unmasks Katana.

As Katana prepares for a second round, the squad arrives to support Harley, prompting Katana to flee. The squad resets their bomb timers and reports to Amanda Waller. Suicide Squad Isekai Episode 7 ends as Queen Aldora, angered by the defeat of Empire General Thinker, orders her subordinates to capture the squad, dead or alive.

For more details on the Suicide Squad Isekai anime, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

