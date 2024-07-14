Suicide Squad Isekai Episode 6: Release Date, Where To Watch, And More To Know

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Suicide Squad Isekai anime.

Suicide Squad Isekai has gained popularity ever since its release, with fans eagerly awaiting the arrival of new episodes. As the name suggests, the anime is based on the Suicide Squad from the world of DC Comics.

The series which is being produced by Wit Studios, premiered with three episodes on June 27, 2024. The premise of the story revolves around its members, Harley Quinn, Clayface, Deadshot, Peacemaker, and King Stark.

Suicide Squad Isekai is a ten-episode series directed by Eri Osada, while Tappei Nagatsuki and Eiji Umehara are responsible for the script. Here’s everything you need to know about Suicide Squad Isekai Episode 6.

Suicide Squad Isekai Episode 6 Release Date and Time

Suicide Squad Isekai Episode 6 is set to premiere on July 18, 2024, at 12:00 am PST (Pacific Standard Time). For viewers in different time zones, here’s a look at some of the corresponding ones in which Suicide Squad Isekai Episode 6 will be released.

3:00 am (ET) - July 18, 2024

9:00 am (CET) - July 18, 2024

4:00 pm (JST) - July 18, 2024

4:30 pm (AST) - July 18, 2024

Where to Watch Suicide Squad Isekai Episode 6?

Suicide Squad Isekai Episode 6 will be broadcast on Tokyo MX and BS11 in Japan. The anime will be available on Max and Hulu in the United States. In France, the series will be available on ADN while in Korea it will stream on ANIPLUS and LAFTEL.

Advertisement

Suicide Squad Isekai episode 5 recap

In Episode 5, the squad manages to make it back to the GATE in time, resetting the countdown. However, Rick Flag reminds them that the only reason they are still alive is because the mission is yet to be completed.

As the episode progresses, the group comes across a dragon that has been using their helicopter as a nest. The dragon then attacks them and manages to scoop up King Shark. Deadshot tried firing his last bullet, but the Dragon deflected it.

Deadshot manages to fire an RPG at the dragon and kills it. The squad later finds a dragon egg, which hatches in Harley’s hands. Meanwhile, Rick makes contact with Amanda Waller using a secret communication device he had found earlier and she instructs him to eliminate the advance party.

Suicide Squad Isekai episode 6 plot

The episode ended with the squad encountering the Thinker and Enchantress. In Suicide Squad Isekai Episode 6, we are likely to see conflicts between the squad and the other villains which will lead to the finale.

Advertisement

With the squad yet to come across Ratcatcher and Killer Croc, it will be exciting to see when the duo will make their grand appearance. Also, Rick was rather surprised when Amanda instructed him to kill the advance party. Hopefully, we will get full insight into Waller’s plans during the upcoming episodes.

ALSO READ: My Adventures With Superman Season 2 Episode 8 Ending Explained: What Happens To Clark Kent?