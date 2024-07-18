That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3 Episode 15: Release Date, Expected Plot And More

Rimuru and his monster comrades are finally back after a short break with That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3 Episode 15, releasing soon. Don’t miss the episode for more about Tempest’s celebratory festival as Rimuru wraps up the labyrinth creation. Keep reading to find out the release date, expected plot, and more.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 Episode 15: Release date and where to watch

That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3 Episode 15 is scheduled to air on Friday, July 19, 2024, at 11:00 pm JST for Japanese viewers. The episode will be available for international audiences at 3:00 pm GMT / 8:00 am PT / 11:00 am ET the same day, though exact release times may vary by time zone.

In Japan, That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3 Episode 15 will be broadcast on networks like AT-X, Tokyo MX, BS NTV, Sun TV, TV Aichi, and KBS Kyoto. Outside of Asia, fans can watch it on Crunchyroll.

Expected plot in That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 Episode 15

That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3 Episode 15 will be titled Audience. According to the manga's chapter 105, Youm will ascend to the throne of Falmuth, potentially renaming the country to mark a new beginning. This will complete Rimuru and Diablo's plan for Falmuth, allowing Diablo to return to Tempest.

The episode will also cover a meeting between Rimuru's representatives and the Tengu to negotiate road construction on Tengu land. Benimaru may discover a startling secret about his master, Hakurou, and face a surprising request for a political marriage. The festival approaches, and the first guests may start arriving by the end of That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3 Episode 15.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 Episode 14 recap

Titled Labyrinth and Storm Dragon, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 Episode 14 opens with Rimuru and Gobkyuu discussing the plans for the arena and the dungeon. Gobkyuu estimates that constructing such a complex structure would typically take seven to ten years. However, with the assistance of the Lycanthrope refugees and the Three Beastekeers, the arena's construction is nearly complete.

Ramiris uses her Mazecraft skill to relocate the refugees and their homes into her labyrinth, creating ideal living conditions for them. Rimuru discovers that Ramiris can create one floor per hour, prompting him to urge her to build 100 floors. Rimuru visits Kurobe, requesting rare items for the dungeon.

Kurobe provides Rimuru with a specially crafted sword capable of absorbing Rimuru's magic and evolving into a legendary weapon. That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 Episode 14 then goes into a flashback where Rimuru asks Veldora to become the dungeon's Overlord, occupying the 100th floor.

Veldora's aura will enhance the dungeon's difficulty, with stronger monsters appearing on the lower floors. Ramiris uses her skill to modify the 100th floor to suit Veldora's preferences, including a room for his manga collection. Ramiris also requests a similar room for herself, which Rimuru agrees to. The construction of the 100-floor dungeon is completed within a week.

The dungeon's interiors can be freely altered, and save points are added every ten floors, ensuring adventurers can resurrect at these points. Ramiris reveals in That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 Episode 14 that a servitude pact with her grants immortality within the labyrinth, tested successfully on Beretta.

Rimuru heads to the 100th floor, allowing Veldora to release his aura, transforming mined ores into magistones. Rimuru transfers ownership of Beretta to Ramiris, fulfilling her wish to serve both Rimuru and the fairy.

The group brainstorms trap ideas, considering natural elements like volcanoes and ice fields, though Ramiris finds this challenging. Milim suggests adding fire and ice dragons to the dungeon. That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 Episode 14 concludes with Milim offering to capture said dragons herself.

