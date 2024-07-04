That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3 Episode 14: Release Date, Where To Watch And More

That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3 Episode 14 is expected to see Rimuru and his comrades build a dungeon, with Rimuru putting his all into creating an alluring and challenging trial.

The upcoming episode promises to be an engaging blend of planning, construction, and excitement as Tempest continues to evolve, so don’t miss the episode as it drops. Keep reading to get the release date, expected plot and more.

That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3 Episode 14: release date and where to watch

The airing of That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3 Episode 14 is set for Friday, July 5, 2024. Japanese viewers can catch it at 11:00 pm JST, while international audiences can tune in at 3:00 pm GMT / 8:00 am PT / 11:00 am ET. However, keep in mind that release times may vary slightly due to time zone variations.

In Japan, That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3 Episode 14 will be aired on various networks such as AT-X, Tokyo MX, BS NTV, Sun TV, TV Aichi, and KBS Kyoto. International fans can watch it on Crunchyroll, which is available outside of Asian regions.

Expected plot of That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3 Episode 14

The title of That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3 Episode 14 is Labyrinth and Storm Dragon, giving a clear hint about the episode's focus. In line with chapter 104 of the manga, Rimuru and Ramiris will begin creating the dungeon they discussed, populating it with various monsters.

The dungeon will require a challenging boss, and Veldora, the Storm Dragon, is an ideal choice for the final boss of the 100-floor dungeon. Veldora's presence will naturally generate monsters due to his immense magicules, providing complete control over the dungeon. Fans can also look forward to a special appearance by Demon Lord Milim in Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3 Episode 14 as well.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 Episode 13 recap

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 Episode 13 is titled The Nations and Invitations. The episode begins with King Gazel of Dwargon receiving a letter from Jura Tempest. His subordinates inform him about Rimuru's ascension to Demon Lord, causing some to view Rimuru as a threat.

However, Gazel trusts Rimuru and looks forward to the coronation ceremony. Meanwhile, in Jura Tempest, Rimuru is carried by Ranga, contemplating the festival's preparations. He realizes the need for an event that will draw people back repeatedly, as the battle tournament cannot be held frequently.

Rimuru then hears a commotion and finds Ramiris arguing with Gobukyuu, a skilled craftsman. Ramiris has arrived at Jura Tempest with Beretta and Treyni after abandoning her previous labyrinth, seeking fun in the city in That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 Episode 13.

Rimuru learns from Ramiris about her desire for a new house in Tempest, sparking an idea in him. The scene then shifts to the Sorcerous Dynasty of Sarion, where Archduke Erald presents Empress Elmesia with an invitation from Rimuru.

Erald is skeptical about Rimuru's new status, but Elmesia is intrigued, particularly by the delicious cakes she believes Yoshida now makes in Tempest. She chastises Erald for not contributing troops to help build the highway from Tempest to Sarion in That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 Episode 13, missing out on potential revenue.

Elmesia acknowledges Rimuru's significant influence and insists they must attend his coronation. Back in Jura Tempest, Rimuru invites Ramiris, Beretta, and Treyni to his mansion. He discusses the possibility of creating an underground labyrinth beneath the arena, which would attract many visitors.

Rimuru offers Ramiris the job of managing the new labyrinth and organizing events there. Overjoyed, Ramiris accepts the offer in That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 Episode 13. Rimuru plans to expand the area outside the western gate to accommodate the arena, as the current vacant space is occupied by Lycanthrope refugees.

Ramiris suggests moving the Lycanthropes to her labyrinth, which she can do with their permission. Rimuru agrees, entrusting Ramiris with the task. That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 Episode 13 ends with Ramiris proudly accepting her new responsibilities.

