The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 Episode 4: Recap, Expected Plot, Release Date And More

In ‘Corpse Fungus,’ Jinshi investigated Concubine Jin’s death. Maomao learnt from Guen about Tao, a palace woman who disappeared before her retirement. Jinshi consulted Maomao on a literacy program for servants and questions her about poisonous mushrooms, ordering their removal from the northern forest.

At Jin’s funeral, Concubine Son accused her of past wrongdoing, and Maomao linked a poisonous fungus to the case. With the eunuchs’ help, Maomao uncovered Jin’s buried corpse and reveals that Tao had been impersonating her before being killed by Jin’s maids.

The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 Episode 4 may introduce a rare medicinal material that Maomao acquires. Lady Loulan, a consort with an myterious presence, is also expected to make her debut. Additionally, lingering threats within the Imperial Palace remain unresolved.

This includes the imposter who previously attempted to poison Lady Gyokuyou, who could still be active. The upcoming episode will likely explore these unresolved dangers while revealing more about the secrets surrounding Loulan’s position and influence.

Titled ‘Mirrors,’ The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 Episode 4 will premiere on January 31, 2025, at 11:40 pm JST in Japan. This release time is specific to Japan and may differ internationally. In Japan, the episode will air on TV channels such as Nippon Television, AT-X, Movie Channel Neco, and Animax, each following its local schedule.

Additionally, The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 Episode 4 will be available on Japanese streaming platforms like ABEMA Premium and d Anime Store. For global viewers, it will stream on Crunchyroll, around 2:30 minutes after the Japanese broadcast, and will also be accessible on Netflix with a subscription.

