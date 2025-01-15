The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 Episode 2: Recap, Release Date, Expected Plot And More
The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 Episode 2 is just around the corner with a new case involving a caravan, so don’t miss it. Get the release date, recap and more.
In the premiere of The Apothecary Diaries Season 2, Jinshi visits the concubines and observes an imbalance in the number of Loulan's ladies-in-waiting. Maomao, working with Guen in a clinic, develops scented oils and disinfectants to ensure Gyokuyou’s pregnancy remains safe.
A shipment of explicit books prompts literacy initiatives, with Xiaolan keen to learn for her future. A rescued kitten, later named “Maomao,” becomes a palace pet. Meanwhile, Maomao hears intriguing rumors about a caravan arriving in town.
The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 Episode 2 is set to explore the implications of a caravan burned outside the Imperial Palace, possibly releasing poison gas. Maomao’s bond with the kitten might deepen during this episode.
Additionally, Shisui, a newly introduced lady-in-waiting, could take on a more significant role. The episode might examine her character, leaving Maomao—and viewers—to question if she is simply a servant or a figure shrouded in potential mystery.
Titled Caravan, The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 Episode 2 will premiere on January 17, 2025, at 11:40 pm JST, with the release time varying globally. In Japan, it will air on local TV channels such as Nippon Television, AT-X, Movie Channel Neco, and Animax, each following its own schedule.
The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 Episode 2 will also be available on Japanese streaming platforms like ABEMA Premium and d Anime Store. International fans can watch it on Crunchyroll, available 2:30 minutes after the Japanese airing, or on Netflix with a subscription.
*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.