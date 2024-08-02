The Elusive Samurai Episode 5: Release Date, Streaming Details, Expected Plot And More

The last episode left fans on the edge of their seats as the intense dog-shooting contest began, seeing Tokiyuki's struggle against Sadamune. With Tokiyuki being struck in the head, fans now look forward to the upcoming episode to find out whether Tokiyuki can overcome Sadamune.

Don’t miss The Elusive Samurai Episode 5 for the results of the match, and keep reading to get the release date, expected plot, and more.

The Elusive Samurai Episode 5: Release date and streaming details

The Elusive Samurai Episode 5 is slated to air on August 3, 2024, at 11:30 pm JST. Keep in mind that the exact release times can vary by region and time zones. In Japan, fans can catch the episode on Tokyo MX, BS11, GYT, GTV, and other regional networks.

International fans can stream the episode on Crunchyroll. For those in Southeast Asia, The Elusive Samurai Episode 5 will be available through Muse Communication's official channels and their YouTube channel, Muse Asia.

Expected plot in The Elusive Samurai Episode 5

As per the anime’s official website, The Elusive Samurai Episode 5 will be titled either ‘Conclusion! Dog Shooting, and Then...,’ or ‘Settling The Score! A Dog-Shooting Competition And Then…’ depending on the translation.

The dog-shooting competition between Tokiyuki and Sadamune will continue in this episode. Despite his injury, The Elusive Samurai Episode 5 will see Tokiyuki's resilience shine through as he employs more strategic maneuvers learned from Yorishige.

The episode will likely depict more of Sadamune's exceptional martial prowess as he uses his cunning and determination to expose the Hojo clan members. Additionally, the episode will likely reveal Yorishige's true motives for selecting Tokiyuki as his opponent and introduce rumors of a thief from a distant land.

The Elusive Samurai Episode 4 recap

Titled Sadamune Appears!, The Elusive Samurai Episode 4 sees Takauji visit Emperor Godaigo, who commends his achievements in Kamakura and offers him a high-status court position. Takauji, however, requests that his retainers be appointed to imperial court roles instead.

As Takauji prepares for a boar hunt, his steward Moronao expresses concern about Takauji's loss of humanity, which Takauji dismisses, reaffirming his commitment to supporting Godaigo. During the hunt, one of Takauji's men expresses gratitude for being recommended as governor of Shinano, revealing his past betrayal of Tokiyuki's family.

Aware of Yorishige's support for Tokiyuki, Takauji instructs his ally Sadamune to eliminate them. Meanwhile, Tokiyuki puts his archery skills on display but ends up struggling with an obstacle in The Elusive Samurai Episode 4. Yorishige advises refining Tokiyuki's archery techniques while maintaining his elusive abilities.

Upon learning of Sadamune's approach, Yorishige sends Tokiyuki and the others to hide while he confronts Sadamune. The dog-shooting competition begins, with Sadamune displaying remarkable skill. He proposes a bet: if he wins, he will search Suwa Grand Shrine homes for Hojo clan members, and if Yorishige's side wins, Sadamune will be barred from their territory.

Yorishige puts forward Tokiyuki, using the alias Chojumaru, to challenge Sadamune. The duel unfolds with Tokiyuki skillfully evading Sadamune's attacks using Yorishige's advice. The Elusive Samurai Episode 4 ends as Tokiyuki is exhilarated by the challenge, despite Sadamune having scored a direct hit to Tokiyuki's head.

Keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more updates on the The Elusive Samurai anime.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

