Failure Frame Episode 5: Release Date, Where To Watch, Expected Plot And More

After their adventure in the ruins, Failure Frame Episode 5 is set to have Touka requesting Seras to accompany him to the demon zone in search of a witch who can translate the forbidden text. Don’t miss the episode to find out more about Touka’s next move, as well as Goddess Vysis’ plans for the heroes. Keep reading to get the release date, expected plot, and more.

ALSO READ: Here Are Top 10 ENTP Anime Characters, From Hanako-kun To Gojo Satoru

Failure Frame Episode 5: Release date and where to watch

Failure Frame Episode 5 is scheduled to release on Friday, August 2, 2024, at approximately 12:59 am JST. Due to time zone differences, international audiences will be able to watch it on August 1 at varying times. In Japan, the episode will air on TBS, IBC, GYT, BS11, and AT-X

The episode will also be available for streaming on ABEMA, d Anime Store, U-NEXT, and Bandai Channel. International viewers can stream Failure Frame Episode 5 on Crunchyroll, while those in South and Southeast Asia can watch it on Muse Communication's YouTube channel, Muse Asia.

ALSO READ: Here Are The Top 10 Best Short Anime Characters Who Make A Big Impact, From Vegeta to Edward Elric

Expected plot in Failure Frame Episode 5

As per the episode preview and the anime’s website, Failure Frame Episode 5 will be titled The Chain Known As Trust. After leaving the Mills Ruins, Touka requests Seras Ashrain, a high elf in disguise, to escort him to the Golden Beast Territory. Seras agrees willingly, and they plan to meet up after the lord’s welcome party.

Advertisement

However, when the agreed-upon time arrives, Seras does not appear before Touka. This is likely due to her getting caught by Civit Garland and the Holy Watchers, and Failure Frame Episode 5 will likely entail Touka arriving to save her from the Holy Watchers.

ALSO READ: Ambitious, Fierce And Passionate; Here Are The Top 10 Best Scorpio Anime Characters

Failure Frame Episode 4 recap

Failure Frame Episode 4, titled The Woman Known As The Princess Knight, begins with Touka Mimori arriving at Mills City, disguised as a mercenary. Surprised by the citizens' relaxed demeanor, he explores the city and overhears a bar conversation about knights. Returning to his room, Touka plans to join a raid to gather materials to strengthen Piggymaru.

The raid's objective is to obtain the cup of the Dragon Eye. While registering, he witnesses Droghetti harassing a woman, accusing her of being Seras Ashrain. The woman denies the accusation, proving she is not an elf and introducing herself as Mist Bercas. Droghetti leaves while threatening revenge.

Advertisement

Touka warns Mist to be cautious, noticing Droghetti's spiteful nature in Failure Frame Episode 4. The next day, the mercenaries enter the ruins, where Touka defeats several monsters. Overhearing Droghetti's plot to harass and kill Mist, Touka preempts the attack, killing Droghetti and his accomplices.

ALSO READ: From Bleach’s Chad To Black Lagoon’s Roberta, Here Are Top 10 Best Latino Anime Characters

Touka finds the Dragon Eye cup and gives it to Mist, explaining it wasn't his primary goal. Mist offers to escort him to the lower levels in return. After casting a sleep spell on Mist to help her rest, Touka discovers her true identity as Seras Ashrain.

Elsewhere, the Holy Watchers arrive at the scene of the defeated knights, and Failure Frame Episode 4 concludes as Civit Garland, a character introduced as ‘Humanity’s Strongest,’ expresses his interest in Seras.

For more updates on the Failure Frame: I Became the Strongest and Annihilated Everything with Low-Level Spells anime, keep up with Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: From Anya To Chopper, Top 10 Cutest Anime Characters For Kawaii Overdose