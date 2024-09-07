The Magical Girl And The Evil Lieutenant Episode 10: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

Fans saw Mira and Byakuya celebrate Christmas Eve together in the last episode, where Mira was particularly captivated by Byakuya's usual charm, his feelings for her continuing to blossom. This growing affection has built quite a bit of excitement for The Magical Girl And The Evil Lieutenant Episode 10, and fans are eager to see more of the magical girl and villain duo.

Don’t miss The Magical Girl And The Evil Lieutenant Episode 10 to see more of their evolving relationship. Keep reading to find out the release date, expected plot and more.

The Magical Girl And The Evil Lieutenant Episode 10: Release date and where to stream

The Magical Girl And The Evil Lieutenant Episode 10 will debut on Tuesday, September 10, 2024, at 10:45 PM JST. International viewers can also watch the episode on the same day, though the time will vary based on their time zone.

In Japan, The Magical Girl And The Evil Lieutenant Episode 10 will air on AT-X, BS11, Tokyo MX, and other local networks. Globally, fans can stream the episode on Crunchyroll with English subtitles. A subscription is necessary to access the episodes on the platform.

Expected plot in The Magical Girl And The Evil Lieutenant Episode 10

As per the anime’s official website, The Magical Girl And The Evil Lieutenant Episode 10 will either be titled ‘A Day With The Messenger’ or ‘A Day With An Angel,’ depending on the translation (御使いさんとの一日).

Advertisement

The episode will see the focus shift to Byakuya's daily routine with her pet cat, who seems to be more than just a pet. Their day will include preparing breakfast and dealing with the cat’s unexpected demands.

Meanwhile, the evil organization will host a special end-of-year meeting, which could introduce a new character from Mira's faction. Additionally, tensions may rise between Hibana, Byakuya, and Mira, possibly leading to a confrontation in The Magical Girl And The Evil Lieutenant Episode 10.

The Magical Girl And The Evil Lieutenant Episode 9 recap

The Magical Girl And The Evil Lieutenant Episode 9 is titled ‘On Christmas Night.’ Mira and Byakuya celebrate Christmas Eve together after Mira arranges for Byakuya to leave work early, allowing them to spend time shopping for groceries.

At home, Byakuya prepares a special dinner, including a heart-shaped tofu steak and glazed carrots, which Mira thoroughly enjoys. Feeling grateful, Mira asks Byakuya what she would like as a gift. Byakuya simply asks Mira to call her by her first name, which leads to a playful exchange where they both repeatedly address each other by name.

Advertisement

Their intimate moment is interrupted when Byakuya's boss catches them in the middle of this interaction. Shortly after, Hibana and the boss join them at their home, turning the evening into a more social affair. The Magical Girl And The Evil Lieutenant Episode 9 concludes with a broader view of the Evil Lieutenant’s kingdom, where others also celebrate Christmas.

Keep up with Pinkvilla for more updates on The Magical Girl And The Evil Lieutenant Used To Be Archenemies anime.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.