The Magical Girl And The Evil Lieutenant Used To Be Archenemies Episode 3: Release Date, Where To Stream And More

As Byakuya begins expressing her feelings openly to the evil lieutenant, fans can only expect there to be several challenges for the couple moving forward. While Mira has made progress in uncovering the true identity of his beloved, it remains to be seen if he will share this discovery with the empire's authorities.

Don’t miss The Magical Girl And The Evil Lieutenant Used To Be Archenemies Episode 3 as it airs for more; keep reading to find out the release date, expected plot, and more.

ALSO READ: Top 10 GATE Anime Characters; Which One Is Your Favorite?

The Magical Girl And The Evil Lieutenant Episode 3: Release date and where to stream

The release of The Magical Girl And The Evil Lieutenant Used To Be Archenemies Episode 3 is scheduled for Tuesday, July 23, 2024, at 10:45 pm JST. In Japan, the episode will be airing on AT-X, BS11, Tokyo MX, and other local networks. Despite varying time zones, the episode will be available globally on the same date.

International fans can stream The Magical Girl And The Evil Lieutenant Used To Be Archenemies Episode 3 on Crunchyroll, with English subtitles made available as well. Keep in mind that the platform requires a subscription for access to its full library.

ALSO READ: From Sesshomaru To Nejire, Here’s Our Top 10 Anime Characters With Long Hair

Expected plot in The Magical Girl And The Evil Lieutenant Episode 3

Advertisement

As per the official anime website, The Magical Girl And The Evil Lieutenant Used To Be Archenemies Episode 3 will be titled And Back To The Beginning. Fans can expect to see whether Byakuya decides to share Mira's personal information with his superiors. This decision will definitely impact the direction of the story.

The Magical Girl And The Evil Lieutenant Used To Be Archenemies Episode 3 may reveal more about Byakuya's past, including how she first became the magical girl, and the manipulations by an entity known as “the messenger.” The creature at the end of the episode that was seen putting smoke into a beer can is likely this entity.

ALSO READ: Top 10 Blind Anime Characters That Thrive Beyond Sight

The Magical Girl And The Evil Lieutenant Used To Be Archenemies Episode 2 recap

The Magical Girl And The Evil Lieutenant Used To Be Archenemies Episode 2 is titled The (Taking Down of The) Magical Girl Belongs To (No One But) Me. The episode followed the growing relationship between Byakuya and Mira.

Advertisement

Mira, determined to uncover Byakuya's true identity, investigates her various workplaces. During one of his visits, he brings her pudding, and they share a pleasant outdoor conversation. Mira's feelings for Byakuya become overwhelming, causing him to accidentally break a teapot. He also asks Byakuya to transform into her magical girl outfit, which he thoroughly enjoys.

ALSO READ: Top 10 Pisces Anime Characters: From Jujutsu Kaisen To Death Note And More

As the two converse, Byakuya reveals more about herself to Mira, including the origin of her alias Glass Happiness. She explains that the name was given to her because happiness, like glass, is fragile. Byakuya also tells him about how a cat helped her get her current job in The Magical Girl And The Evil Lieutenant Used To Be Archenemies Episode 2.

Noticing a scorch mark on Mira's sleeve, Byakuya uses her sewing skills to repair it, making Mira break his glass as well. After their meeting, Mira returns home and convinces himself that he is the embodiment of Evil, and therefore shouldn’t be meeting Byakuya.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Top 10 Femboy Anime Characters Like Astolfo From The Fate Series

He later releases an army of slime monsters into the city, and when reviewing his work, Mira notices that some of them have taken Byakuya hostage. In a moment of panic, Mira destroys the very monsters he unleashed. He scolds her for not being able to handle such a low-grade monster, and gives her his coat in The Magical Girl And The Evil Lieutenant Used To Be Archenemies Episode 2.

Taking her home, he finds himself conflicted between his feelings for Mira and his duties as a lieutenant. He now knows Byakuya's true identity, which could provide valuable information to his superiors. However, his growing affection for her makes him reluctant to put her in danger.

This internal struggle leaves Mira uncertain about his next move, torn between his duty and his feelings. The Magical Girl And The Evil Lieutenant Used To Be Archenemies Episode 2 ending scenes also showed Byakuya returning home to what seemed like a doll drinking and smoking.

For more details on The Magical Girl And The Evil Lieutenant Used To Be Archenemies anime, stay up-to-date with Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Here Are Top 10 ENTP Anime Characters, From Hanako-kun To Gojo Satoru