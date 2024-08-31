The Magical Girl And The Evil Lieutenant Episode 9: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

The latest episode of The Magical Girl And The Evil Lieutenant Used To Be Archenemies introduced a new character named Bella, who exhibited peculiar behaviors and struggles with inappropriate thoughts at work, making interactions with her colleagues difficult.

Meanwhile, as Byakuya and Mira's Christmas dinner gets closer, fans cannot wait for The Magical Girl And The Evil Lieutenant Episode 9 to reveal more heartwarming moments between the ‘villain’ and the magical girl.

Here’s what you need to know about The Magical Girl And The Evil Lieutenant Episode 9, from the release date, where to watch the episode, the expected plot as well as a recap of the last episode.

The Magical Girl And The Evil Lieutenant Episode 9: Release date and where to stream

The Magical Girl And The Evil Lieutenant Episode 9 will premiere on Tuesday, September 3, 2024, at 10:45 pm JST. International viewers can also catch the episode on the same day, despite time zone differences. In Japan, it will broadcast on AT-X, BS11, Tokyo MX, and other local channels.

Globally, fans can watch The Magical Girl And The Evil Lieutenant Episode 9 on Crunchyroll, where English subtitles will be available. Please note that a subscription is required to view the episodes on the platform.

Expected plot in The Magical Girl And The Evil Lieutenant Episode 9

As per the official website, The Magical Girl And The Evil Lieutenant Episode 9 will be titled ‘On Christmas Night.’ The episode will likely revolve around Byakuya and Mira’s plans to celebrate Christmas together. As they head home, they will share a peaceful moment shopping in the local market.

For dinner, Byakuya will prepare homemade hamburgers shaped like stars and hearts, which will catch Mira by surprise. Mira, interpreting the heart shape as a romantic gesture, will be seen becoming flustered.

Their dinner may be the start of some meaningful conversation, especially if Mira goes overboard with his Christmas gifts. However, Byakuya's boss may create unforeseen challenges in The Magical Girl And The Evil Lieutenant Episode 9, potentially complicating the festivities.

The Magical Girl And The Evil Lieutenant Episode 8 recap

Titled ‘Before Christmas,’ The Magical Girl And The Evil Lieutenant Episode 8 begins as Byakuya faces a difficult situation when her boss suggests she serve Shabu-Shabu in a provocative manner to increase their earnings.

Byakuya immediately declines this inappropriate request and points out their current financial struggles. However, the boss insists on having a lavish dinner for the approaching Christmas season. Meanwhile, Mira contemplates purchasing a Christmas gift for Byakuya.

His plans are interrupted by two meddling colleagues. This intrusion annoys Byakuya, who is not pleased with their interference. The Magical Girl And The Evil Lieutenant Episode 8 then introduces Bella, who imagines various scenarios involving her colleagues.

Bella mistakenly assumes Mira's intentions are to buy her a present and even wonders if this could lead to frivolous activities between the pair. Amidst these misunderstandings, a heated exchange occurs between Byakuya and Hibana, filled with intense language.

By The Magical Girl And The Evil Lieutenant Episode 8's conclusion, Byakuya decides to cook for Mira as their plans to spend Christmas Day together take shape.

For more updates on the The Magical Girl And The Evil Lieutenant Used To Be Archenemies anime, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

