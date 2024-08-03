The Magical Girl And The Evil Lieutenant Used To Be Archenemies Episode 5: Release Date And More

In the last episode, fans saw Formalhaut assigned to assist Mira in his mission to defeat the Magical Girl. This move, possibly driven by the Evil King’s suspicion that Mira, brought Farmalhaut dangerously close to the truth of Mira’s feelings.

Fortunately, the encounter went smoothly, and the upcoming episode is expected to see the Lieutenant-Magical girl duo’s relationship tested further as Byakuya is captured. Don’t miss The Magical Girl And The Evil Lieutenant Used To Be Archenemies Episode 5, and keep reading to get the release date, expected plot, and more.

The Magical Girl And The Evil Lieutenant Episode 5: Release date and streaming details

The Magical Girl And The Evil Lieutenant Used To Be Archenemies Episode 5 will be released on Tuesday, August 6, 2024, at 10:45 pm JST. Despite the time zone differences, international viewers will also have access to the episode on the same date. In Japan, it will air on AT-X, BS11, Tokyo MX, and other local networks.

Fans worldwide can stream The Magical Girl And The Evil Lieutenant Used To Be Archenemies Episode 5 on Crunchyroll, where English subtitles will be provided. Note that a subscription is needed to access the full content on the platform.

Expected plot in The Magical Girl And The Evil Lieutenant Episode 5

As per the title preview in the previous episode, The Magical Girl And The Evil Lieutenant Used To Be Archenemies Episode 5 will be titled We’re Enemies. The episode will see Byakuya head out to perform her magical girl duties amidst heavy rain while Mira, searching for a gift for Byakuya, is summoned by a combatant.

He will find Byakuya in the organization's underground cell, restrained. With the combatants watching, Mira will smile wickedly and declare that he is about to begin a ‘brutal and ruthless interrogation’ in The Magical Girl And The Evil Lieutenant Used To Be Archenemies Episode 5. The episode will likely see Mira attempt to free Byakuya secretly.

The Magical Girl And The Evil Lieutenant Episode 4 brief recap

The Magical Girl And The Evil Lieutenant Used To Be Archenemies Episode 4 is titled ‘A Habit Of Chasing What Moves.’ The episode saw Formalhaut join Mira on one of his missions. The mission is challenging as he has to be pleasant to Byakuya without arousing suspicion.

Formalhaut's naivete and absolute belief in Mira aid him in navigating the situation smoothly. Throughout the episode, there are several wholesome interactions, including Byakuya bringing a home-cooked lunch for Mira.

Byakuya is visibly pleased to learn more about Mira, especially when she discovers his name. However, when Formalhaut attempts to learn by mimicking his superior, Mira nearly beats him up due to his possessive nature, disliking any man being overly friendly towards her.

As Mira and Byakuya are about to share a romantic moment, Formalhaut's interruption infuriates Mira. The Magical Girl And The Evil Lieutenant Used To Be Archenemies Episode 4 ends with Mira scolding Formalhaut for finding a rabbit instead of the ball.

