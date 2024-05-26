The Rookie Middle-Aged Adventurer Anime New PV Unveils Premiere Date, Theme Songs And More; READ

The anime adaptation of Kiraku Kishima’s light novel series The Rookie Middle-Aged Adventurer Was Trained to Death by the Most Powerful Party to Become Invincible, popularly known as The Rookie Middle-Aged Adventurer was announced back in 2023. On May 24, Friday, we got some more news about the upcoming anime.

The official X (formerly Twitter) account of the upcoming anime revealed a few new details of the show along with a promotional video. The release date, broadcasting details, some new cast members, and the theme songs of the anime were all revealed in the announcement.

The Rookie Middle-Aged Adventurer release date, cast, staff, and more

The Rookie Middle-Aged Adventurer anime which is based on the light novel series written by Kiraku Kishima and illustrated by Tea, is coming out on July 1, 2024, Monday. However, the announcement revealed that the episode will be released at 2 a.m. JST, which means the effective release date will be July 2, Tuesday.

Similarly, all the episodes will be aired on consecutive Tuesdays from then on. The episode will first be available on TV Tokyo, and then on other channels such as MBS and BS TV Tokyo as well within a few days.

The cast of The Rookie Middle-Aged Adventurer anime includes Takuya Sato as Rick Gladiator, Kenta Miyake as Broughston Ashorc, Toshiyuki Toyonaga as Mizett Eldwarf, Shino Shimoji as Angelica Diarmuit, Shinnosuke Tokudome as Freed Diarmuit, Ryohei Kimura as Raster Diarmuit, Saori Oonishi as Reanette Elfelt, Misaki Kuno as Alicerette Draqul, Ryuuho Nagaoka as Linux Laulot, and Katsuyuki Konishi as Kelvil Urwolf.

Yumeta Company is producing the upcoming The Rookie Middle-Aged Adventurer anime with Shin Katagai as the director. Mari Eguchi is the character designer while Kasumi Tsuchida is the series composer for the anime. Toshiki Kameyama is the sound director while Tomokata Ohsumi is composing the music for the project.

Other details about The Rookie Middle-Aged Adventurer anime

Other than the release, cast, and staff details, the new promotional video for the anime also highlighted the opening and ending theme songs of the series. The anime’s opening theme song, Arano ni Sake yo Bokensha-tachi (Bloom in the Wasteland O Adventurers) is being performed by Ashida Kushida, while the ending theme song Sagashimono (Look for Something) is being performed by Chiai Fujikawa.

The promotional video also highlighted the main protagonist of the series Rick Gladiator. In Kiraku Kishima’s light novel series and the manga adaptation illustrated by Ken Ogino, Rick Gladiator is a warrior already in his thirties, just starting his life as an adventurer. The story is an action-comedy that highlights Rick’s journey and growth as an adventurer as he trains under Orichalum Fist Masters.

The PV showed us the struggles the new adventurer will have to face in his thirties. The nature of the anime will be action-based, although there will be some good comedy sequences as well.

Other than Rick, we got to see some other important characters of the anime in the promotional video as well. As the release date of the anime draws closer, we hope to get more trailers and announcements.

