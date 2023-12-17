Tokyo Revengers Season 3 Episode 12: Manga spoilers hint Mickey's past; release date & more

The battle with the Tenjiku gang continues in Tokyo Revengers Season 3 Episode 12. And as Mickey and Draken come forth to help, they will be astounded to see that Takemichi has a plan of his own. As the new episode lines up with a final release date. Here is what we know about the next outing of the anime so far. Skim through the following sections for manga spoilers for episode 12!

Tokyo Revengers Season 3 Episode 12: Release date and where to watch

The final release date of the next Tokyo Revengers episode will be December 19, 2023 [one day earlier in some regions]. All the episodes of the anime will be found only on the official pages of Disney Plus. We will update this section with new relevant information as it becomes available.

Spoilers from the manga: What to expect from episode 12?

The title of Tokyo Revengers Season 3 Episode 12 will be 'Paradis Lost.' This episode is expected to pick up the plot roughly from Chapter 176 of the manga. Here, after Takemichi disrupts Kisaki's plans by incapacitating Mikey, Kisaki turns to Izana as an alternative. However, Kakucho intervenes, prompting Izana to shield him from a barrage of bullets.

As Izana lies dying, he discloses to Mikey that they share no blood relation, unraveling a poignant past of abandonment and deception. Kakucho, shattered by Izana's sacrifice, solemnly promises to join him in death, while the narrative delves into their shared childhood dream of creating a sanctuary for orphans known as "Tenjiku."

The story then weaves through a heartrending flashback, portraying the duo as young orphans who envisioned building a haven together. As Izana breathes his last, Kakucho reflects on their unbreakable bond and the childhood commitment that fueled their lives. The poignant scene encapsulates themes of loyalty, sacrifice, and the enduring dream that once united them in a shared pursuit of creating a new and meaningful era.

Tokyo Revengers Season 3 Episode 12: Previous episode recap

The title of Tokyo Revengers Season 3 Episode 11 was 'Nothing is left.' In this episode, we see the continuation to the fight between Takemichi and Izana. It was evident that Takemichi was not as powerful as his opponent to stand his ground. However, the boy did not give up in the face of adversity. He was persistent in his fight and continued to defend the attacks as best as he could. We then see that Mikey and Draken had arrived to save the day for Takemichi.

Both of them had come just when Takemichi was on the verge of death. And this is where we find out that both of them know about Takemich's time-travel powers. they were convinced and moved by his story. Mikey confronts his "brother" Izana, and the summit showdown between the Tokyo Manji Gang and Tenjiku begins. By the end of the episode, the conclusion to the gang war has still not played out.

