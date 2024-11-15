Tower Of God Season 2 Episode 20: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

The first phase of the Workshop Battle ended in the last episode of Tower Of God Season 2, wherewith the joint defeat of Anaak and Ran. During the after-party, Viole encountered Beta, leading to an intriguing reunion between the two.

With Rak having also reunited with Bam, fans now look forward to Tower Of God Season 2 Episode 20 to find out what happens next. Don’t miss the episode as it releases, and discover when it’s out, the expected plot, and more.

Tower Of God Season 2 Episode 20: Release date and where to stream

Tower Of God Season 2 Episode 20 is scheduled for release on Sunday, November 17, 2024, at 11:30 pm JST, according to the anime’s official website. For international viewers, this translates to a daytime release on the same day: 2:00 pm GMT / 10:00 am ET / 7:00 am PT. Please note that exact timings may vary based on your location and time zone.

The episode will air on Japanese TV channels like Tokyo MX, KBS Kyoto, Sun Television, and BS Nippon Television. International audiences can stream Tower Of God Season 2 Episode 20 with English subtitles on Crunchyroll, available 30 minutes after the Japanese broadcast.

Expected plot in Tower Of God Season 2 Episode 20

Tower Of God Season 2 Episode 20 will be titled ‘Like a Flame in the Wind,’ as per the title preview and the anime’s official website. The episode is anticipated to explore the aftermath of the first round of the Workshop Battle, particularly focusing on the ongoing after-party.

Advertisement

This gathering may serve as a backdrop for new conflicts, especially due to the unresolved tension from the previous episode. Beta’s cryptic behavior before diving into the sea hints at a looming issue, potentially triggering chaos during the festivities.

Furthermore, Tower Of God Season 2 Episode 20 could introduce the character Emily, whose presence has been teased. Her official appearance may reveal vital information about her true state and motives as well.

Tower Of God Season 2 Episode 19 recap

Tower Of God Season 2 Episode 19, titled ‘All In,’ picks up with the commencement of the final round of the Workshop Battle. Ran surprisingly requests a one-on-one duel against Anaak, which the judges approve.

Initially, Anaak appears confident but Ran swiftly turns the tide by unleashing his powerful lightning abilities, gaining the upper hand in their clash. Despite her best efforts, Anaak struggles to counter Ran’s relentless attacks.

Just as their intense battle reaches its peak, an unexpected third party intervenes, causing both Ran and Anaak to be submerged, abruptly concluding the fight in Tower Of God Season 2 Episode 19. Following this anti-climactic end, those who had placed bets on the match get agitated, demanding compensation for the unsatisfactory outcome.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, during the after-party, Viole is summoned by Beta for a secret meeting, while Endorsi draws attention with her presence. In a separate scene, Rak, determined to reunite with Bam (now Viole), infiltrates the FUG dorms.

After a tense moment with one of Viole’s allies, he finally encounters Viole. Tower Of God Season 2 Episode 19 ends as he rushes to embrace him, and the two have a rather emotional and tearful reunion.

For more updates from the Tower Of God Season 2 anime, keep up with Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.