Tower Of God Season 2 Episode 18: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

The Workshop Battle kicked off officially in the last episode of Tower of God Season 2, right after some drama involving Khun. The first part of the battle featured a flag game where players needed to secure their flags before anyone else could.

With the confirmation that Miseng and Prince were alive but they now significantly changed, fans cannot wait to see what happens next in Tower of God Season 2 Episode 18 and how the games play out. Don’t miss it as it releases, and keep reading to find out when it’s out, where to watch it and more details.

Tower Of God Season 2 Episode 18: Release date and where to stream

Tower Of God Season 2 Episode 18 will be out on Sunday, November 3, 2024, at 11:00 pm JST, as stated on the anime’s official website. For international audiences, this means the episode will be available earlier that day at approximately 2:00 pm GMT / 10:00 am ET / 7:00 am PT. Keep in mind that the release time may vary based on your specific location.

The episode will be broadcast on several Japanese networks, including Tokyo MX, KBS Kyoto, Sun Television, and BS Nippon Television. International viewers can stream Tower of God Season 2 Episode 18 on Crunchyroll 30 minutes after its Japanese airing, complete with English subtitles.

Expected plot in Tower Of God Season 2 Episode 18

As per the title preview at the end of the previous episode, Tower Of God Season 2 Episode 18 will be titled ‘The Mad Dog and the Lizard.’ The episode will follow the ongoing flag game and reveal more of Miseng’s new personality and abilities.

Her recent capture by someone in Khun’s team may have led to her transformation. As the competition heats up in Tower of God Season 2 Episode 18, Miseng’s altered state raises the possibility that she may confront her former allies.

Tower Of God Season 2 Episode 17 recap

Tower Of God Season 2 Episode 17 is titled ‘Funky!’ and begins as Khun confronts Rak, who expresses anger at Khun for concealing Bam’s survival. They engage in a heated exchange after Wangnan departs, leaving the two alone.

Meanwhile, the Workshop Battle commences with player introductions, focusing on Viole, Endorsi Jahad, and a formidable E-rank Regular. Endorsi, who captured the intruder Traveler, is slated to receive an award but finds herself in a dilemma when Traveler unexpectedly requests her help.

Elsewhere, Hatz tracks the Arm Devils to a hidden facility, where he discovers Dr. Sophia, their caretaker, who introduces them to her latest project, Emile. During their reunion, Hatz is captured and detained until the end of the Workshop Battle in Tower Of God Season 2 Episode 17.

The first game, a flag challenge involving eight players, then begins. Prince and Miseng, both selected for this game, appear changed; Prince looks weakened while Miseng, now seemingly harboring anger, reveals a new demeanor as Wangnan arrives to check on them.

