Tower Of God Season 2 Episode 16: Will Baam’s Identity Be Revealed? Release Date, Where To Stream And More

In the last episode, fans saw Viole and Endorsi face off, with Endorsi making a determined effort to eliminate Viole. However, Viole managed to evade her attack by utilizing the Traveler's bomb to escape.

Meanwhile, intense battles erupted in various areas of the Workshop and with the 15th episode’s cliffhanger ending, fans are now looking forward to finding out who was shot and what happens next in Tower Of God Season 2 Episode 16. Keep reading to find out the release date, where to watch it, the expected plot, and a recap of the last episode.

Tower Of God Season 2 Episode 16: Release date and where to stream

Tower Of God Season 2 Episode 16 is set to release on Sunday, October 20, 2024, at 11:30 pm JST, as stated on the anime's official website. For international viewers, this means a daytime release on the same day at around 2:00 pm GMT / 10:00 am ET / 7:00 am PT. Keep in mind the exact release time may differ based on your location and time zone.

The episode will be broadcast on Japanese TV channels such as Tokyo MX, KBS Kyoto, Sun Television, and BS Nippon Television. International audiences can watch Tower Of God Season 2 Episode 16 on Crunchyroll with English subtitles, available 30 minutes after the Japanese broadcast.

Expected plot in Tower Of God Season 2 Episode 16

As per the title preview at the end of the episode, Tower Of God Season 2 Episode 16 will be titled ‘The 25th Bam.’ Fans may see Viole intervening to prevent further conflict between Anaak and Ran in the upcoming episode, given his history with Anaak as a former teammate.

Given Tower Of God Season 2 Episode 16's title, the episode will likely hint at someone realizing Viole's true identity as Baam. Anaak may even recognize aspects of Baam in Viole’s body language or looks, potentially leading to a critical turning point in the season.

Tower Of God Season 2 Episode 15 recap

Tower of God Season 2 Episode 15, titled ‘The Promise of That Day,’ begins with a flashback revealing Baam promising Endorsi a date. In the present, Endorsi finds Baam and Traveler facing the Blue Dog. She defeats the robot and confronts Baam, calling him Viole and aiming her gun at him.

Traveler nearly exposes Baam's identity, but Baam launches a freezing attack, using the distraction to grab his game gun. He instructs Traveler to deploy explosives against Endorsi, creating a diversion for their escape. Frustrated, Endorsi contemplates Viole's freezing ability, reminding her of Baam's.

Meanwhile, Khun regroups with Wangnan and their team but is intercepted by Chang Blarode and Quaetro Blitz. A tense standoff results in a deal where Chang surrenders his bullets for a safe passage to the Archimedes in Tower of God Season 2 Episode 15.

Meanwhile, Prince and Miseng are captured by Verdi, who plans to make them her puppets. As Endorsi’s team attacks the FUG squad, Baam intervenes in the battle between Anaak, Ran, and Novick. Tower of God Season 2 Episode 15 ends with the sound of gunshots.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.