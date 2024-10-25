Tower Of God Season 2 Episode 17: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

Viole took a serious stance against his former teammates in last episode of Tower Of God Season 2, after they harmed one of his current allies. This conflict led him to negotiate certain terms with them, resulting in a rather tense agreement.

With everyone except Princess Endorsi having now entered the Archimedes, fans are left to wonder if Viole’s will to protect his team will be enough to keep them all safe. Don’t miss Tower Of God Season 2 Episode 17 for more, and keep reading to find out the release date, the expected plot and more details.

Tower Of God Season 2 Episode 17: Release date and where to stream

Tower Of God Season 2 Episode 17 is slated for release on Sunday, October 27, 2024, at 11 pm JST, as per the anime's official website. This means international viewers can expect a daytime release on the same day at approximately 2:00 PM GMT / 10:00 AM ET / 7:00 AM PT. Note that the precise release time may differ depending on location and time zone.

In Japan, Tower Of God Season 2 Episode 17 will be broadcast on channels like Tokyo MX, KBS Kyoto, Sun Television, and BS Nippon Television. For international audiences, Crunchyroll will stream the episode with English subtitles 30 minutes after its airing in Japan.

Expected plot in Tower Of God Season 2 Episode 17

According to the title preview at the end of the episode, Tower Of God Season 2 Episode 17 will be titled ‘Funky!’ The episode will mark the beginning of the Workshop Battle. The focus will likely shift to the unfolding tournament battles.

Questions remain about who shot Khun, and the episode should reveal if it was Rak or not. Fans should also find out if the bullet was white or red. With Viole determined to protect his teammates, the Workshop Battle will further test him in Tower Of God Season 2 Episode 17.

Tower of God Season 2 Episode 16 recap

Tower Of God Season 2 Episode 16, titled ‘I’m 25th Bam,’ sees Viole stop Anaak and Ran’s fight by shooting them both. He then rescues Novick, who informs him of another conflict at their hideout, where Shibisu and Vespa have cornered Yuto, one of Viole’s allies.

Meanwhile, Khun advises Wangnan to avoid confronting Verdi, deeming her too powerful to save Prince and Miseng. Viole arrives in time to protect Yuto from Vespa’s needle attack, covering his face to engage in battle.

A ring on Viole restricts his Shinsu, forcing him into a tough fight against a large Regular, while Vespa continues to attack with her needle. As Viole weakens, Yuto intervenes in Tower Of God Season 2 Episode 16, taking a hit meant for him.

This incident provokes Viole, triggering new abilities that help him defeat the Regular and subdue Vespa. Viole negotiates a truce with Shibisu, leading both teams to enter the Workshop Battle. Despite Shibisu’s call for retreat, Verdi retains Prince and Miseng, bringing them to the battle.

