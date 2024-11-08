Tower Of God Season 2 Episode 19: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

The last episode of Tower Of God Season 2 saw a number of events occur, including Anaak growing suspicious of Viole's connection to Baam and Endorsi’s plans to confront him about his past. With the upcoming episode set to reveal a rematch between Anaak and Ran, fans are more excited than ever.

Don’t miss Tower Of God Season 2 Episode 19 to find out what happens after Beta approaches Baam, as well as the results of Anaak’s match. Keep reading to discover the release date, expected plot, and more details.

Tower Of God Season 2 Episode 19: Release date and where to stream

Tower Of God Season 2 Episode 19 is set to premiere on Sunday, November 10, 2024, at 11:00 pm JST, as announced on the anime's official website. This equates to a same-day release around 2:00 pm GMT / 10:00 am ET / 7:00 am PT. Keep in mind that the exact release time may vary based on your location and time zone.

The episode will air on Japanese TV channels including Tokyo MX, KBS Kyoto, Sun Television, and BS Nippon Television. International viewers can watch Tower Of God Season 2 Episode 19 with English subtitles on Crunchyroll, available 30 minutes after the Japanese broadcast.

Expected plot in Tower Of God Season 2 Episode 19

Tower Of God Season 2 Episode 19 will be titled ‘All In,’ as per the title preview at the end of the last episode. The episode is expected to feature a showdown between Anaak and Ran after Viole interrupted their previous confrontation.

Advertisement

This battle will be an opportunity for them to finally settle their unfinished score, with both combatants eager to prove their strength. The tournament is likely to progress with multiple rounds in Tower Of God Season 2 Episode 19, where other significant characters like Khun and Endorsi might show off their abilities.

Tower Of God Season 2 Episode 18 recap

Tower Of God Season 2 Episode 18, titled ‘The Mad Dog and the Lizard,’ continues with Miseng and Prince being offered new powers by Verdi. Prince refuses, preferring to rely on his own strength, but Miseng accepts, transforming into a formidable opponent.

She begins overpowering others on the battlefield, knocking out several players with ease. Wangnan and his allies, noticing her drastic change, devise a strategy to bring her back to her senses. By triggering past trauma, Prince successfully helps Miseng regain her original state, marking the end of the first round.

The second round features Horyang teaming up with his former teammates to secure a victory. The third round sees Viole entering the fray as several contestants claim to be his followers to gain an advantage in Tower Of God Season 2 Episode 18.

Advertisement

Viole quickly sees through their deception, eliminating them and securing his flag. Meanwhile, Anaak informs Endorsi that Viole’s eyes resemble Bam’s, sparking more suspicion. The next match is introduced, showing the strongest E-Rank Regular, whose objective is to kill Viole.

The final scenes of Tower Of God Season 2 Episode 18 set up Anaak's upcoming battle as the next round's participants are revealed.

For more updates from the Tower Of God: Return of the Prince anime, keep up with Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.