Tower Of God Season 20 Episode 21: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

Rak and Endorsi have had a reunion with Baam, after which he decided to leave the FUG team. Meanwhile, Kang Horyang and Beniamino Cassano realized that Dr. Sophia had been manipulating them, prompting Kang to return to Wangnan and the others.

The final round of the Workshop Battle then began, bringing with it the revelation that the Mad Dog team had been working with FUG all along in order to trap Baam. With Beta having captured Baam, fans can only wonder what will happen next.

Don’t miss Tower Of God Season 2 Episode 21 to find out more, and keep reading to discover the release date, expected plot, and other details.

Tower Of God Season 2 Episode 21: Release date and where to stream

Tower Of God Season 2 Episode 21 will be released on Sunday, November 24, 2024, at 11 pm JST, as per the anime's official website. This translates to a daytime release the same day at around 2:00 pm GMT / 10:00 am ET / 7:00 am PT. Keep in mind that the exact release time can vary by location and time zone.

The episode will air on Japanese TV channels such as Tokyo MX, KBS Kyoto, Sun Television, and BS Nippon Television. International fans can watch the Tower Of God Season 2 Episode 21 on Crunchyroll 30 minutes after its Japanese broadcast, complete with English subtitles.

Expected plot in Tower Of God Season 2 Episode 21

As per the title preview at the end of the last episode, Tower Of God Season 2 Episode 21 will be titled ‘The Beginning of Dawn’. The episode may reveal the awakening of the devil within Viole, a being described as rivaling the Gods.

Beta’s allegiance and motives could also be clarified in Tower Of God Season 2 Episode 21, with more about his role in the Workshop’s experiments explored. Viole, now cornered, faces critical challenges that may redefine his path moving forward.

Tower Of God Season 20 Episode 20 recap

Tower Of God Season 2 Episode 20, titled ‘Like a Flame in the Wind,’ begins with Rak’s emotional reunion with Viole creates a commotion, prompting Endorsi to intervene and promise Viole a date after the Workshop Battle.

The next day sees the start of Round 2, where Team FUG competes against Team Mad Dog for a chance at the grand prize. Wangnan struggles but ultimately secures victory for his team, advancing to the final round.

Meanwhile, Viole, guided by Beta, discovers the Thorn inside a cave. Beta reveals the Workshop’s human experimentation efforts to awaken the Thorn and stabs Viole, claiming he houses a devil capable of activating it in Tower Of God Season 2 Episode 20.

