Twilight Out of Focus Episode 10: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

As Shion and Rei spend more time together, their relationship has continued to evolve as the two get a deeper mutual understanding. Shion also uncovered a new enthusiasm for filmmaking in the last episode of Twilight Out Of Focus.

With the return of Hisashi, fans now look forward to Twilight Out Of Focus Episode 10 to find out what happens next between the boys and their partners. Keep reading to discover the episode’s release date, where to watch it, the expected plot, and a recap of the previous episode.

Twilight Out of Focus Episode 10: Release date and where to stream

Twilight Out Of Focus Episode 10 will be released on Thursday, September 5, 2024, at 11:30 pm JST. In Japan, it will first air on Tokyo MX and later on BS Fuji, Hokkaido TV, and AT-X at different times. The episode will be available for streaming in Japan on platforms like ABEMA, U-NEXT, Anime Hōdai, d Anime Store, DMM TV, and Lemino.

International viewers can catch the English-subtitled version online shortly after its Japanese broadcast, usually within about 30 minutes. Globally, Twilight Out Of Focus Episode 10 will be available on Crunchyroll, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video. For South and Southeast Asia, Medialink will stream the episode on the Ani-One Asia YouTube channel.

Expected plot for Twilight Out of Focus Episode 10

As per the episode preview and the anime’s official website, Twilight Out Of Focus Episode 10 will be titled ‘Promise Me This Is Forever.’ The episode will likely explore the new uncertainty that arises within Rei and Shion's relationship.

Rei begins to doubt whether Shion is avoiding him and wonders if he has been rejected, feeling left out as he notices Shion’s distance and the secret relationships around him. In response, Jin will tell Rei that he is the one who has changed.

Rei will be determined to speak with Shion and understand what is happening between them. His urgency to resolve their issues suggests that Twilight Out Of Focus Episode 10 will focus on their conversation about their feelings and the future of their relationship.

Twilight Out of Focus Episode 9 recap

Titled ‘You Should Want To See Me More,’ Twilight Out Of Focus Episode 9 opens with Shion privately writing his innermost thoughts while Kirito watches a music video. When Kirito asks to see what Shion is writing, Shion declines, stating that it's private.

As Shion discusses his relationship with Rei, he mentions they will start spending more time together the next day. Shion and Rei walk to school together the next morning, learning more about each other as they converse.

Later, Rei openly acknowledges their relationship, bringing joy to Shion, who feels his high school life is progressing smoothly. During lunch, Rei reflects on his own experiences from his first year. When the film club selects Shion for an upcoming music video shoot, Kirito shows interest in Twilight Out Of Focus Episode 9.

This makes Shion offer his spot to him, but Kirito declines. Kirito's harsh words make Shion rethink his actions, leading to uncertainty about how to face him. That night, instead of returning to his room, Shion is found by Rei, who takes him back to his room.

They discuss friendship and club activities, helping Shion gain clarity, and Shion eventually decides to talk to Kirito. Meanwhile, Hisashi returns as an actor for the filming, and Shion bonds with his crewmates in Twilight Out of Focus Episode 9.

As the shooting wraps up, Shion recognizes his shared passion for filmmaking with the club members. Twilight Out Of Focus Episode 9 concludes with Rei observing Shion from a distance, seeing his newfound excitement.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.