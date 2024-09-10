Twilight Out Of Focus Episode 11: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

The latest episode of Twilight Out Of Focus saw quite a bit of character development take place for Rei as his blossoming romance with Shion continues. With the romance between the third couple finally taking shape, the upcoming episode is expected to provide updates on the progress of the rest as well.

Don’t miss Twilight Out Of Focus Episode 11 to see more of the three couples’ interactions, and keep reading to find out more about the release date, the expected plot, and a recap of the previous episode as well.

Twilight Out Of Focus Episode 11: Release date and where to stream

Twilight Out Of Focus Episode 11 is set to air on Thursday, September 12, 2024, at 11:30 pm JST. In Japan, it will first be broadcast on Tokyo MX, followed by later airings on BS Fuji, Hokkaido TV, and AT-X at different times. The episode will be available for streaming on Japanese platforms such as ABEMA, U-NEXT, Anime Hōdai, d Anime Store, DMM TV, and Lemino.

Internationally, viewers can access the English-subtitled version shortly after the Japanese broadcast, typically within about 30 minutes. It will be available on Crunchyroll, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video. In South and Southeast Asia, Medialink will stream Twilight Out Of Focus Episode 11 on the Ani-One Asia YouTube channel.

Expected plot in Twilight Out Of Focus Episode 11

As per the preview and the anime’s official website, Twilight Out Of Focus Episode 11 will be titled ‘Paths.’ The episode will likely focus on Mao and Hisashi, who have transitioned from roommates to friends and now lovers.

With the cultural festival concluded and the competition results announced, both are committed to their respective clubs—Mao in the film club and Hisashi in the theater club. However, as summer vacation ends, the time to seriously consider their future paths approaches.

Mao wishes to support Hisashi’s growth but also feels a sense of sadness over their potential separation. Meanwhile, a film produced by the Ichikawa group will gain unexpected attention online in Twilight Out Of Focus Episode 11, which could bring new opportunities and challenges for the characters.

Twilight Out Of Focus Episode 10 recap

In Twilight Out Of Focus Episode 10, titled ‘Promise Me This Is Forever,’ Rei is troubled by Shion's apparent distance as Shion starts spending more time with Kirito following their reconciliation. This change makes Rei fear that Shion might have ended their relationship.

Later, Rei accidentally discovers Jin and Giichi’s secret relationship. Encouraged by Jin to confront his feelings, Rei seeks out Shion to express his concerns. Shion assures Rei that he hasn’t broken up with him, explaining he was simply busy with the film project involving first-year students.

Despite this, Rei's worries persist in Twilight Out Of Focus Episode 10, prompting him to openly confess his feelings. After some consideration, Shion agrees to continue their relationship, and they share a kiss. The two grow closer, with Rei inviting Shion to his room for a private night.

Shion decides to reveal his hidden, poetic side to Rei through his diary. Accepting this part of Shion, Rei reassures him, and they share an intimate night together. Later, as Rei confides his concerns to a sleeping Shion, he gains inspiration to balance his relationship with other aspects of his life.

For more updates on the Twilight Out Of Focus anime, keep up with Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.