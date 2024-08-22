Why Does Nobody Remember Me In This World? Episode 7: Release Date, Streaming Details And More

Alfreya’s deceit has been revealed, setting Kai and his party on a quest to take him down in exchange for Dante’s freedom from the Elves. Why Does Nobody Remember Me In This World? Episode 7 is expected to see this battle take place, so don’t miss the episode as it releases.

Keep reading to find out when the episode is out, as well as where to watch Why Does Nobody Remember Me In This World? Episode 7, the expected plot, and a recap of the previous episode.

Why Does Nobody Remember Me in This World? Episode 7: Release date and streaming details

Why Does Nobody Remember Me In This World? Episode 7 will air in Japan on Saturday, August 24, 2024, at 10:30 pm JST. The episode will first be broadcast on Tokyo MX and then air across several Japanese TV networks such as AT-X, BS Asahi, and Kansai TV.

In Japan, fans can also stream the episode on various platforms such as d Anime Store, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, ABEMA, and others. internationally, Why Does Nobody Remember Me In This World? Episode 7 will be available for streaming on Crunchyroll, while those in East and Southeast Asia tune in to Medialink's YouTube channel, Ani-One.

Expected plot in Why Does Nobody Remember Me in This World? Episode 7

Advertisement

As per the anime’s official website, Why Does Nobody Remember Me In This World? Episode 7 will be titled ‘Heartless Angel.’ The episode will likely focus on the confrontation between Kai’s group and Alfreya, a once-kind figure who now despises all non-Celestial races, including Elves, Dwarves, and Fairies.

Reiren, who once admired Alfreya, will be deeply pained by his transformation. Despite the overwhelming power Alfreya possesses, Kai will be seen standing his ground and refusing to back down.

During the conflict, an unexpected change in Alfreya will occur, which could significantly impact the battle’s outcome. Why Does Nobody Remember Me In This World? Episode 7 is expected to depict individual battles between the group members and Alfreya's subordinates as well.

Why Does Nobody Remember Me in This World? Episode 6 recap

Why Does Nobody Remember Me In This World? Episode 6, titled Elven Forest, centers on Kai, Rinne, Jeanne, and their group's search for Dante, the commander of the Lo Federation. Dante had set out alone with his army the previous night to confront the Elves.

Advertisement

He did so without informing the Urza Army of his plan. During their search, Kai and his group encounter several traps laid by the Elves, which ultimately lead them to be teleported to the Elven Homeland. There, they discover that Qubirey, Dante’s assistant commander, is an Elven spy.

Qubirey escorts them to Reiren, the elf village shrine maiden, who reveals that Dante and his army have been taken hostage in Why Does Nobody Remember Me In This World? Episode 6. To secure their release, Kai and his group are tasked with defeating the Lord of Heaven, Alfreya.

This is because Alfreya has betrayed the Celestials and captured the Great Elder Elf. With Reiren's help, the group reaches the Angel Palace, where they face off against Alfreya’s subordinates. Why Does Nobody Remember Me In This World? Episode 6 ends with Kai, Jeanne, and Reiren confronting Alfreya, who might be under the influence of Last Riser B.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates from the Why Does Nobody Remember Me in This World? anime.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.