Why Does Nobody Remember Me In This World? Episode 3: Kai To Face Off Against Vanessa; Release Date And More

Kai has managed to convince his old friends about the truths of their world, and now they embark on the perilous mission of taking back the Urza Federation from the demons. As Kai and Rinne set out to defeat the hero of the demons, Vanessa, fans can look forward to another action-packed episode. Don’t miss Why Does Nobody Remember Me In This World? Episode 3; keep reading to find out the release date, expected plot and more.

Why Does Nobody Remember Me in This World? Episode 3: Release date and where to stream

According to the official anime website, Why Does Nobody Remember Me In This World? Episode 3 is scheduled to air in Japan on Saturday, July 27, 2024, at 10:30 pm JST. After first being broadcast on Tokyo MX, the episode will be broadcast across several Japanese TV networks such as AT-X, BS Asahi and Kansai TV.

In Japan, viewers can also stream the episode on various platforms such as d Anime Store, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, ABEMA, and others. For international audiences, Why Does Nobody Remember Me In This World? Episode 3 will be available for streaming on Crunchyroll. Additionally, viewers in East and Southeast Asia can watch the episode on Medialink's YouTube channel, Ani-One.

Expected plot in Why Does Nobody Remember Me in This World? Episode 3

According to the anime’s official website, Why Does Nobody Remember Me In This World? Episode 3 will be titled Hero Of The Demons or Demon Hero, depending on the translation. The episode will see Jeanne accepting Kai's proposal for a counterattack as they target the government palace in the capital, now a demon stronghold.

Jeanne will be seen leading the human resistance in a desperate assault, facing numerous demons, including gargoyles and larger demons. While Jeanne commands the soldiers, Kai, Faline, and Rinne will be battling other powerful demons. Why Does Nobody Remember Me In This World? Episode 3 will also begin Kai's confrontation against Vanessa, the demon hero, as he carries the hopes of the human resistance.

Why Does Nobody Remember Me in This World? Episode 2 recap

Why Does Nobody Remember Me in This World? Episode 2 is titled Rinne. Continuing where the first episode concluded, Kai finds himself in a strange dimension after interacting with Sid's sword, the Code Holder. There, he encounters a girl named Rinne, bound by chains.

Rinne, who exhibits traits from all five races, initially attacks Kai, believing he is an agent of the Dark Empress Vanessa, the demon’s hero. After a brief clash, they clarify the misunderstanding. A powerful monster appears, seemingly having knowledge of the timeline alteration. It then attempts to kill Rinne.

Kai uses the Code Holder to defeat the monster and transport them back to the original location of the sword. Rinne reveals that she, too, remembers the original history where humanity triumphed in the war in Why Does Nobody Remember Me in This World? Episode 2. Kai convinces Rinne to accompany him to his shelter.

Here, Rinne ends up struggling to adapt to modern technology and frequently causes disruptions. That night, demons breach the shelter, and the human defenders' weapons prove ineffective. Kai, with Rinne's help, uses anti-magic bullets and unfamiliar techniques to save Ashran and Saki and eliminate the demons.

Following the battle, Kai and Rinne are brought before a council to explain their situation. As they are skeptical, the council, including Jeanne, doubt Kai's claims of an alternate timeline in Why Does Nobody Remember Me in This World? Episode 2. However, Jeanne begins to trust Kai after he reveals intimate knowledge about her family's history and personal details known only to her.

Jeanne, though still wary, decides to rely on Kai's knowledge and power. Why Does Nobody Remember Me in This World? Episode 2 concludes with a tentative alliance between Jeanne and Kai as they plan their next move against the demons, where Rinne and Kai will attempt to assassinate Vanessa while Jeanne's troops distract the demons.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

