Why Does Nobody Remember Me In This World? Episode 6: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

Suspicions about Qubirey’s identity have been raised, as the last episode saw Alfreya ally himself with the Last Risers. Don’t miss Why Does Nobody Remember Me In This World? Episode 6 to find out how this affects Kai and his comrades as their journey takes them to the Elven Forest.

Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about Why Does Nobody Remember Me In This World? Episode 6, from the release date and where to watch the episode to the expected plot and a recap of the previous episode.

Why Does Nobody Remember Me in This World? Episode 6: Release date and where to stream

According to the official anime website, Why Does Nobody Remember Me In This World? Episode 6 is scheduled to air in Japan on Saturday, August 17, 2024, at 10:30 pm JST. The episode will first be broadcast on Tokyo MX and then air across several Japanese TV networks such as AT-X, BS Asahi, and Kansai TV.

In Japan, viewers can also stream the episode on various platforms such as d Anime Store, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, ABEMA, and others. For international audiences, Why Does Nobody Remember Me In This World? Episode 6 will be available for streaming on Crunchyroll. Additionally, viewers in East and Southeast Asia can watch the episode on Medialink's YouTube channel, Ani-One.

Expected plot in Why Does Nobody Remember Me in This World? Episode 6

As per the anime’s official website, Why Does Nobody Remember Me In This World? Episode 6 will be titled The Elven Forest. The episode is expected to explain Qubirey's true identity and her intentions, as well as the consequences of Dante's reckless actions.

Jeanne has gained the trust of her soldiers despite Commander Dante's disapproval. However, Dante soon goes missing in the Elven Forest, prompting Jeanne, Kai, and the others to search for him. As they carefully navigate the forest, they will be unexpectedly transported to the Elves' hidden village.

There, they will be greeted by Qubirey, who was secretly infiltrating the lo Rebel Army. She will lead them deeper into the village. Why Does Nobody Remember Me In This World? Episode 6 will see Kai’s group encounter the powerful Elven priestess Leirein.

Why Does Nobody Remember Me in This World? Episode 5 recap

Titled ‘To The East Of The World,’ Why Does Nobody Remember Me in This World? Episode 5 sees Kai, Rinne, and the Urza Rebel Army prepare to join forces with the lo Rebel Army. Before they can depart the royal capital, they are ambushed by Heinmarill, the sister of the Dark Empress Vanessa.

Initially, Heinmarill appears hostile, but she quickly reveals her intention to negotiate a truce with the humans. She informs them that the Demons will allow them to control the capital but warns of the looming threat posed by the Lord of Heaven, Alfreya.

As they journey to meet the lo Federation, their convoy is suddenly attacked by a Dragon. With Rinne's assistance, Kai manages to fend off the creature. After arriving at the Io resistance, Why Does Nobody Remember Me in This World? Episode 5 sees some tension rise between Jeanne and Dante, the Commander of the lo Rebel Army, who harbors disdain for Jeanne's bravery.

Rinne, meanwhile, becomes suspicious of Dante’s assistant commander, Qubirey, suspecting she may not be human. Rinne shares her belief that Qubirey might be undercover, working towards a hidden agenda within Dante's ranks.

Why Does Nobody Remember Me in This World? Episode 5 ends as Alfreya is seen telling his allies that he was severing ties with them, saying that only angels were required in this world. The final scene depicts a Last Riser behind him.

