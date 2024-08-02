Why Does Nobody Remember Me in This World? Episode 4: Release Date, Where To Stream And More

In the last episode, Jeanne agreed to Kai's proposal and mounted a desperate counteroffensive against demons within a government palace overlooking the royal capital. While Farin, Jeanne, and Rinne faced off against the powerful demons, Kai began his offensive against the Dark Empress Vanessa. Don’t miss Why Does Nobody Remember Me in This World? Episode 4 to find out how the battle turns out, and keep reading to find out the release date, expected plot, and more.

Why Does Nobody Remember Me in This World? Episode 4: Release date and where to stream

According to the official anime website, Why Does Nobody Remember Me In This World? Episode 4 is set to air in Japan on Saturday, August 3, 2024, at 10:30 pm JST. Following its initial broadcast on Tokyo MX, the episode will also be shown on AT-X, BS Asahi, and Kansai TV.

In Japan, Why Does Nobody Remember Me In This World? Episode 4 will be available for streaming on platforms like d Anime Store, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, ABEMA, and more. Internationally, it can be streamed on Crunchyroll, while viewers in East and Southeast Asia can watch it on Medialink's YouTube channel, Ani-One.

Expected plot in Why Does Nobody Remember Me in This World? Episode 4

As per the official anime website, Why Does Nobody Remember Me in This World? Episode 4 will be titled ‘And Then the World Remembers’ or ‘And Remember The World,’ depending on the translation. The episode is expected to continue the battle between Kai and Vanessa, the demon hero.

Using the power of the Code Holder, Kai will be seen struggling to withstand Vanessa's overwhelming magical attacks. Rinne, horrified by Vanessa's strength, will attempt to hold her off by creating a barrier.

However, Vanessa easily shatters the barrier and unleashes a devastating spell, sending Kai flying and dislodging the Code Holder from his grasp. As hope seems lost, Rinne will undergo a transformation in Why Does Nobody Remember Me in This World? Episode 4, merges the characteristics of all five races into a chaotic form.

Why Does Nobody Remember Me in This World? Episode 3 recap

Why Does Nobody Remember Me in This World? Episode 3, titled The Hero Of The Demons, centers on Kai, Rinne, and the Urza Rebel Army's counterattack against the Dark Empress Vanessa and her demon forces. The battle unfolds across the floors of the Government Palace, now Vanessa's stronghold.

Jeanne, Rinne, Falin, and the rest of the Urza army engage Vanessa's forces, demonstrating their prowess as some of humanity's finest warriors. Rinne, showing a strong attachment to Kai, is determined to ensure both of their survival.

Meanwhile, Kai confronts Vanessa directly, and during their conversation, Vanessa has an unusual reaction upon hearing the name of the Prophet Sid. She quickly dismisses before engaging Kai in combat in Why Does Nobody Remember Me in This World? Episode 3. Kai, wielding Sid's sword, the Code Holder, manages to survive the encounter.

A new Last Riser (previously mentioned as Rasterizer) then appears, capturing Vannessa and attempting to kill her or “erase her code.” Although the reasons for the Last Riser's attack are not fully explained, her words suggest it is related to the creation of the new world and Vanessa's being influenced by the taboo word “Sid.”

Despite the Last Riser's powerful assault in Why Does Nobody Remember Me in This World? Episode 3, Vanessa successfully defends herself with one of her strongest spells. Rinne then claims that the Vanessa before them was much stronger than the one from her original timeline.

Vanessa realizes her wounds from the Last Riser would not heal, before turning her attention back to Kai and Rinne. Why Does Nobody Remember Me in This World? Episode 3 concludes with a sense of urgency and uncertainty, as Kai and Rinne realize they may be underprepared to face the Dark Empress.

