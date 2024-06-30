Wind Breaker Episode 13 Ending Explained: Is Bofurin Going To Face A Major Battle Against KEEL?

This article contains spoilers from the Wind Breaker anime

Unfortunately, the smash hit anime of Spring 2024, Wind Breaker, based on Satoru Nii’s manga, has come to an end with its 13th episode which came out on June 28, Friday. Even though fans do not have an episode to look forward to next week, they can wait for the next season as the first one left us all on a massive cliffhanger.

The latest episode explained why Sakura’s classmate Anzai was injured as well as introducing a new enemy group KEEL. Not only is KEEL much more dangerous than Bofurin’s last enemy Shishitoren, but they are also not afraid of using underhanded means to attack. Here is what happened in the latest episode of the anime.

Wind Breaker episode 13 recap

The 13th episode of Wind Breaker, titled For A Friend, began with Nirei telling Sakura all about the Four Kings of Bofurin. He introduced the four as Tsubakino Tasuku- the head of the Jijoku Team, Mizuki Saku- the head of the Komoku Team, Momose Takumi- the head of the Zojo Team, and lastly, Toma Hiragi- the leader of their own Tamon Team whom we have already seen before. Umemiya then started to tell the grade captains and vice captains about his plants, but Toma called him to cut it off and give an address to the new class leaders.

Advertisement

Umemiya then faced the new class presidents and their vices and bowed. He told them that he and all the other leaders of Bofurin depended on them to lead their classes well since they could not do everything by themselves.

After the address, everyone started to socialize and we got to meet two new characters - Matsumoto Yodai and Yanigada Jien. Umemiya then came up to the group and thanked Sakura, Suo, and Nirei for stepping up to the role of class captain and vice-captain. A funny interaction between Sakura and the second-year grade captain Kaji led us to believe that he will be an important part of the upcoming arc.

The story then shifted focus to Sakura, Suo, and Nirei, who returned to their classroom and had to answer questions about where they were and if they met the four kings. However, Sakura could not focus as he kept thinking about Anzai. Later, the three of them, along with Kiryu and Tsugeura are walking together when they run across a group who are looking for someone from Furin but do not say who.

Advertisement

After exchanging some words, the people leave, but Suo deduces that they are a group called KEEL from their white attire with a blue dragon skeleton design on the back. He also says that even though they are not a very large group, they do not have a good reputation.

However, soon, the group sees an old woman crying for help and finds an injured Anzai passed out in a dingy alley. When he comes to, he lies about how he got attacked and wounded. But Suo soon deduces that he was probably being chased by the KEEL guys as they were looking for someone from Furin and Anzai was so injured.

Instead of answering them, Anzai leaves the shop looking nervous. When Nirei says that they have to save Anzai, Sakura says that he did not ask for help. However, he cannot help himself and trains behind Anzai anyway.

Advertisement

Anzai goes to visit a girl and the two of them talk about someone called Nagato. He says that he failed to bring Nagato back from KEEL and has to do so before he crosses a line he cannot come back from. When the girl tells him to ask for Bofurin’s help, Anzai says that this is his personal problem and he cannot get Bofurin involved.

When he leaves, Sakura comes up to the girl and asks what’s going on. She tells him that she, along with Nagato and Anzai are childhood friends and that Nagato has always been a great guy. But recently, Anzai tried to catch a purse snatcher in a KEEL uniform, who turned out to be Nagato. Anzai vowed to bring Nagato back from the delinquent life but got beat up instead. Sakura then promised the crying girl that he would drag Nagato back.

The next day in school, Anzai received an envelope which turned out to be a picture of Nagao beaten up by KEEL along with an address. He tried to run away by himself, but Sakura caught him and confronted him, getting angry after seeing the picture. Anzai finally told him the truth about everything and how he saw Nagato cry even though he was a strong guy who never cried before.

Advertisement

He said that he needed to save Nagato from KEEL as it seemed that Nagato somehow got mixed up with them and could not get out. Sakura then said that he would come along as he made a promise to the girl called Tsuchiya. However, their entire class, along with Sugishita, also joined them in their venture to save Nagato as they overheard their conversation. When they are leaving the school, however, they are spotted by their second years.

Wind Breaker season 2 has already been announced

Even though the first season of Wind Breaker ended on a cliffhanger, thankfully, the second season has already been announced for 2025. We saw Sakura’s incredible character development in the last few episodes, and it was delightful to see how well he stepped up into the role of grade captain to help out a classmate in need in the recent episode. It also introduced the Four Kings of Bofurin, who might also become important characters in the future.

We already know that the next big enemy for Sakura and his friends is KEEL, who seems like an even more dangerous group than Shishitoren. Unlike Shishitoren, who only respected brute physical power, KEEL is not above using weapons and other underhanded methods in a fight, which will be hard for the first years to handle alone.

Advertisement

The latest episode set up the upcoming arc perfectly as we also saw a premonition that the second years might also be involved in the next fight. Wind Breaker episode 13 was a perfect way to end the grand Spring 2024 anime.

ALSO READ: Wind Breaker Season 2 Announced for 2025; Everything We Know So Far