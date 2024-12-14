Yakuza Fiancé Episode 11: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

The last episode Yakuza Fiancé wrapped up the Kento Ozu subplot while also laying the groundwork for an impending conflict between the rival Yakuza families. The episode also explored Kirishima’s unsettling obsession with Yoshino in great detail.

With a war between the yakuza seemingly on the horizon, don’t miss Yakuza Fiancé Episode 11 to find out what happens next. Keep reading to find out the release date, expected plot and more details.

Yakuza Fiancé Episode 11: Release date and where to stream

Yakuza Fiancé Episode 11 is set to air on Monday, December 16, 2024, at 11 pm JST as part of the Fall 2024 anime season. The episode will premiere on channels such as Tokyo MX and BS11, as well as other Japanese networks.

While Yakuza Fiancé Episode 11 will not be available on popular streaming platforms like Netflix, international audiences can watch it on Crunchyroll. Viewers in Southeast Asia will be able to stream the series through Aniplus Asia.

Expected plot in Yakuza Fiancé Episode 11

Yakuza Fiancé Episode 11 will be titled A Grown Beast Can’t Be Kept,’ as per the anime’s official website. The episode will see Kirishima accompany Yoshino to visit her family’s graves, followed by an invitation to the Somei clan’s gathering.

Amidst a lively barbecue, Renji will share stories about Gaku’s younger days and talk about their shared past. Tensions will rise with the return of Hotei, who finished his duties. Later, Renji will summon Kirishima and Shoma to a basement meeting.

There, they will face inquiries regarding their involvement in the Osaka events and the chaos caused by non-yakuza individuals. Yoshino’s name will also be brought into the conversation in Yakuza Fiancé Episode 11.

Yakuza Fiancé Episode 10 recap

Yakuza Fiancé Episode 10 is titled ‘To Be Honest I Want to Marry You (Part 3).’ Kirishima, lacking evidence against Ozu, blackmails him by threatening to reveal his mother’s infidelity unless he leaves Nao alone. Nao and Shoma arrive with a recording of Ozu’s confession, forcing his compliance.

Shoma deduces the red-haired man isn’t a yakuza. Kirishima ends his relationship with Nao, who warns him that Yoshino doesn’t reciprocate his feelings. Yoshino reveals she secretly tracked him using a device in the keychain she gave him, but Kirishima admits he already knew, proving his feelings were genuine.

After defeating Ozu, Kirishima wins their wager. However, Yoshino reminds him the deal included defeating her, leading to a playful rock-paper-scissors showdown in Yakuza Fiancé Episode 10. Kirishima ultimately won, and became Yoshino’s boyfriend.

