Yakuza Fiancé Episode 1: Release Date, Where To Watch, What To Expect And More

The new anime, Yakuza Fiancé, presents a gripping look into the world of yakuza, as high-schooler Yoshino Somei is thrust into the middle of an marriage arranged with a yakuza heir. With equal parts romance and violence, fans can look forward to the release of this romantic drama set against the backdrop of yakuza life.

Here's everything you need to know about Yakuza Fiancé Episode 1, including the release date, what to expect, where to watch it and more.

But first, what is Yakuza Fiancé about?

Yakuza Fiancé follows the story of Yoshino Somei, whose grandfather, is the leader of the largest yakuza group in Kansai. He arranges her marriage to Kirishima Miyama, a member of the largest yakuza family in Kanto.

Forced to move in with the Miyama family, Yoshino is initially hospitalized by Kirishima's kind and gentle demeanor, which contrasts with his yakuza background. However, after a shocking incident, Yoshino witnesses Kirishima's true nature, far more violent and dangerous than she expected.

The series is an adaptation of Asuka Konishi's manga Yakuza Fiancé: Raise wa Tanin ga li, which was first serialized in Kodansha's Monthly Afternoon in 2017. The manga, still ongoing, has been collected into eight volumes and translated into English.

Yakuza Fiancé Episode 1: Release date and where to watch

Yakuza Fiancé Episode 1 will be out on Monday, October 7, 2024, at 11 pm JST. The episode will first air in Japan on Tokyo MX, before being broadcast on BS11 and AT-X at varied intervals. Japanese viewers can also stream the episode on Amazon Prime Video 30 minutes after its initial broadcast

Internationally, Crunchyroll has confirmed that it will be streaming the series in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. In Southeast Asia, fans can watch Yakuza Fiancé Episode 1 on Plus Media Networks Asia's Youtube channel, Aniplus Asia.

What to expect in Yakuza Fiancé Episode 1?

Yakuza Fiancé Episode 1 will likely introduce the main characters, Yoshino Somei and Kirishima Miyama. Yoshino, granddaughter to the head of the Somei Group, is a beautiful yet distant 17-year-old girl who has never had close friends or romantic relationships due to her background.

The episode will follow Yoshino's point of view, likely depicting the events leading up to and after her grandfather arranges her engagement to Kirishima, the grandson of the leader of Kanto's largest yakuza family. She will be seen being forced to move from Osaka to Tokyo to live with Kirishima and his family as she starts her new life at the Miyama Clan estate.

At first, Yoshino will be greeted warmly by Kirishima, a seemingly perfect high school student with good looks, charm, and popularity. However, Yakuza Fiancé Episode 1 is expected to quickly shift in tone when Yoshino learns of Kirishima's darker, more violent personality one night, after witnessing him leave a warehouse with blood on his hands and clothes.

Yakuza Fiancé Episode 1 will feature voice talents like Hitomi Ueda as Yoshino and Akira Ishida as Kirishima, alongside an opening theme by THE ORAL CIGARETTES. Directed by Toshifumi Kawase, this first episode will set the tone for a rather gripping romance with psychological elements.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on the Yakuza Fiancé anime and others from the animeverse.