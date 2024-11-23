Yakuza Fiancé Episode 8: Release Date, Where To Stream, What To Expect And More

After briefly encountering Nao Shiota for the first time in the last episode, fans saw Yoshino Somei go on an aquarium date with her fiancé Kirishima Miyama and get to know him better. Their date was then interrupted by the actress, who attempted to lure the two of them into Ozu’s trap.

Fortunately, Yoshino saw through Nao’s intentions and instead formulated her own plan. Now, fans look forward to Yakuza Fiancé Episode 8 to find out how Yoshino and Kirishima deal with the situation. Keep reading to discover the upcoming episode’s release date, what to expect and more details.

Yakuza Fiancé Episode 8: Release date and where to stream

Yakuza Fiancé Episode 8 is scheduled to air on Monday, November 25, 2024, at 11:00 pm JST as part of the Fall 2024 anime season. It will be broadcast on networks such as Tokyo MX, BS11, and others in Japan.

However, the episode will not be available on popular streaming platforms like Netflix. International audiences can watch Yakuza Fiancé Episode 8 on Crunchyroll, while viewers in Southeast Asia will have access to the series through Aniplus Asia.

What to expect in Yakuza Fiancé Episode 8?

Yakuza Fiancé Episode 8 will be titled ‘To Be Honest, I Want to Get Married (Part 1),’ as per the anime’s official website. The episode will see Ozu gather a group of associates, including disgruntled individuals harboring resentment against Yoshino and Kirishima.

Meanwhile, Yoshino will have independently formulated a plan targeting Ozu. Kirishima, having learnt of her actions, will reluctantly contact Shoma, his only reliable “ally” in Osaka and entrust him with protecting Nao.

Kirishima will then rush to Yoshino’s side in Yakuza Fiancé Episode 8. During the chaotic events, Kirishima calls Yoshino, and the two make a critical wager, making way for a significant confrontation with Ozu’s group.

Yakuza Fiancé Episode 7 recap

Yakuza Fiancé Episode 7, titled ‘If You’re Indifferent, Then I’d Rather Be Hated (Part 2),’ begins as Yoshino visits Osaka’s Women’s College and gives Kirishima a handmade keychain, leaving him confused.

Nao meets Yoshino alone, mentioning her past with Kirishima, piquing Yoshino's interest. Ozu confronts Nao with incriminating details about her relationship with Kirishima and pressures her into luring both Yoshino and Kirishima to a meeting.

Afterwards, Yoshino grows suspicious of Kirishima’s responses about his past. At a hotel, Kirishima reveals he manipulated Nao to gain access to Ozu, whom he accuses of forcing actresses into pornography and orchestrating their disappearances.

Nao eventually confesses to luring Yoshino on Ozu’s command, but Yoshino, having already been wary of Nao’s intentions, instead tracks down Ozu. Yakuza Fiancé Episode 7 ends as Yoshino tells Kirishima she knows where Ozu is.

