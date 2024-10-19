Yakuza Fiancé Episode 3: Release Date, Where To Watch, What To Expect And More

The last episode of Yakuza Fiancé saw Yoshino and Kirishima get to know one another better and seemingly get closer. With President Akaza and Shiori now exiled, Kirishima found that the two now have a new observer on their tails.

Don’t miss Yakuza Fiancé Episode 3 to find out what happens next within the dangerous couple’s life. Keep reading to find out the release date, where to watch it, what to expect, and a recap of the last episode’s events.

Yakuza Fiancé Episode 3: Release date and where to watch

Yakuza Fiancé Episode 3 is scheduled to air on October 21, 2024, at 11 pm JST. This episode will be part of the Fall 2024 anime lineup, premiering on channels such as Tokyo MX and BS11, along with additional Japanese networks.

Notably, the series won't be accessible on major streaming services like Netflix. However, international viewers can catch Yakuza Fiancé Episode 3 on Crunchyroll, while those in Southeast Asia will be able to stream the series on Aniplus Asia.

What to expect in Yakuza Fiancé Episode 3?

As per the anime’s official website, Yakuza Fiancé Episode 3 will be titled ‘Love Triangle From Hell.’ The episode will see Renji visit Tokyo for a meeting of Yakuza organizations, including Gaku and other influential figures from Kanto and Kansai.

Meanwhile, Yoshino will reconnect with Taketo Hotei, a member of the Somei family, and Shoma Toriashi, an old friend who has been like family to her since childhood. Both figures will be curious about Kirishima, Yoshino’s fiancé, in Yakuza Fiancé Episode 3.

Yakuza Fiancé Episode 2 recap

Yakuza Fiancé Episode 2 is titled ‘Let Me Express My Sincerity And Maybe Earn Your Affection In The Process.’ The episode sees Yoshino learn that Shiori, the daughter of President Akaza and a business contact of the Miyama family, has gone missing.

Kirishima explains that he joined the Yakuza at his insistence, with his great-uncle Gaku allowing him in. Meanwhile, Yoshino’s bodyguard, Inamori, reveals that Kirishima once hospitalized 20 classmates when he was 12, prompting his parents to send him to Gaku.

Yoshino later finds Shiori at a club owned by her grandfather's partner in Yakuza Fiancé Episode 2, discovering that Shiori and a deceased Akaza employee embezzled ¥500 million from the Filipino Mafia. The Mafia’s retaliation caused Akaza to hide and left Shiori in danger.

Kirishima insists Shiori must face the consequences to avoid a war. When Filipino thugs attack, injuring Yoshino, Kirishima violently retaliates. Yoshino aids him by knocking out a thug, impressing Kirishima.

Akaza and Shiori are exiled from Japan, easing tensions with the Mafia. Yoshino is rewarded with ¥10 million for her role but only accepts a new hairdryer. Yakuza Fiancé Episode 2 ends as Kirishima notices a suspicious observer nearby.

