Yakuza Fiancé Episode 7: Nao To Reveal Kirishima’s Past; Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

Yoshino Somei and Kirishima Miyama have arrived in Osaka, the Somei household’s territory. Fans saw Yoshino begin attempting to get to know her fiancé better, only to have him pull away from her at the last moments.

With an old flame coming into the picture, fans cannot wait to see how the yakuza couple’s relationship evolves. Don’t miss Yakuza Fiancé Episode 7 to find out more, and keep reading to discover the release date, expected plot and more details.

Yakuza Fiancé Episode 7: Release date and where to stream

Yakuza Fiancé Episode 7 is set to air on Monday, November 18, 2024, at 11:00 pm JST as part of the Fall 2024 anime season. The episode will be broadcast on channels like Tokyo MX, BS11, and other networks in Japan.

However, it will not be available on major streaming platforms such as Netflix. International viewers can stream Yakuza Fiancé Episode 7 on Crunchyroll, while those in Southeast Asia will have access to the series through Aniplus Asia.

Expected plot in Yakuza Fiancé Episode 7

As per the anime’s official website, Yakuza Fiancé Episode 7 will be titled I’d Rather You Hate Me Than Not Care (Part 2). The episode will likely focus on Nao's attempts to deal with and get over her complicated past with Kirishima.

While traveling in a bus, Nao will spot Yoshino and Kirishima together and decide to follow them. This leads to a conversation between Nao and Yoshino about their shared connection to Kirishima. Nao will reveal aspects of Kirishima's past that Yoshino was unaware of.

Complicating matters, Ozu will discover Nao’s past actions and her involvement with Kirishima, using this knowledge to blackmail her. He will present Nao with a proposition that could impact her future, forcing her into a difficult choice in Yakuza Fiancé Episode 7.

Yakuza Fiancé Episode 6 recap

Yakuza Fiancé Episode 6 is titled I’d Rather You Hate Me Than Not Care (Part 1). The episode begins as Yoshino vents to Tsubaki, frustrated by Kirishima's obsessive behavior, which she believes is not genuine love. Tsubaki suggests she investigate his true feelings.

When Kirishima compares Yoshino to a male friend, she grows more irritated. Meanwhile, former child actress Nao Shiota returns from America, determined to restart her acting career, despite rumors surrounding her ex, Kirishima, who allegedly pushed a previous girlfriend into adult films.

Yoshino and Kirishima travel to Osaka for summer break, opting to stay in a hotel rather than with her family. Concerned by Kirishima’s unpredictability, Shoma advises Yoshino to keep a closer watch on him in Yakuza Fiancé Episode 6.

Meanwhile, Nao’s friend advises her to stay away from Ozu, whose wealthy family is embroiled in a scandal involving harassment claims at their modeling agency. Thinking she needs help with the situation, Nao contacts Kirishima.

They meet at his hotel and sleep together, though she is uneasy being with him. Yakuza Fiancé Episode 6 ends as she notices Yoshino’s photo on Kirishima’s phone.

