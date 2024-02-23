‘Anxious and excited’: BLACKPINK’s Jennie reveals thoughts ahead of Apartment 404’s international premiere

BLACKPINK's Jennie shared a heartfelt message with her fans ahead of the global premiere of her variety show, Apartment 404, alongside a star-studded cast including Yoo Jae Suk, Oh Na Ra, Cha Tae Hyun, Yang Se Chan, and Lee Jung Ha. The show has generated significant anticipation among fans, promising an engaging variety experience where viewers can watch their favorite idols, actors, and television personalities interact and showcase their unique charms and talents through on-screen collaboration.

BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s message for fans

On February 23, just ahead of the global premiere of Apartment 404, BLACKPINK's Jennie reached out to her fans, BLINKs, through the fan community app Weverse. She shared a heartfelt message accompanied by a sweet picture. In her message, she greeted fans warmly and asked about their week. Jennie then mentioned the significance of the day, February 23, as the release date of Apartment 404. Expressing her feelings, she admitted to being half anxious and half excited while awaiting the first broadcast. Jennie conveyed her hope that everyone would enjoy watching the show as much as they had worked hard filming it since last year.

The solo singer also inquired if her fans would be tuning in to the premiere at 8:40 PM KST (5:10 PM IST) on the same day. Additionally, she extended her well wishes to her fans, BLINKs, hoping for a great end to their week. Jennie expressed her ongoing affection for her fans, mentioning that she always misses them. As a special treat, she left BLINKs her favorite selfies from the first day of filming in the apartment. Jennie attached a lovely selfie of herself dressed in a pink and white outfit.

Advertisement

More about Apartment 404

On January 24, it was officially announced that Apartment 404, an upcoming variety show featuring BLACKPINK's Jennie, alongside Yoo Jae Suk, Oh Na Ra, Cha Tae Hyun, Yang Se Chan, and Lee Jung Ha, will have a global release on February 23, streaming exclusively on Prime Video. This announcement delighted fans worldwide, especially international fans who had been eagerly anticipating the show due to its captivating premise and star-studded cast. "Apartment 404" had its initial premiere on February 15 on tvN in South Korea.

The trailers and behind-the-scenes footage of Apartment 404 showcased the cast members enjoying themselves as they solved puzzles and worked together to unravel mysteries. The series is produced by Jung Chul Min, who also serves as the production director of the popular variety show Six Sense.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK’s Jennie surpasses her own Billboard Hot 100 record; ranks as highest-charting female K-pop soloist