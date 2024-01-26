Apartment 404: BLACKPINK's Jennie has been cast in upcoming variety show for THIS reason

Apartment 404 is an exciting upcoming variety show with a stellar star cast which includes BLACKPINK's Jennie, Yoo Jae Suk, Oh Na Ra, Cha Tae Hyun, Yang Se Chan, and Lee Jung Ha. The show is scheduled to release on February 15 and will be streaming globally from February 23. It has been produced by Jung Chul Min who is also the production director of popular variety shows like Six Sense and Running Man. Here is what he had to say about the popular idol.

Apartment 404: BLACKPINK's Jennie displayed refreshing honesty according to producer

Apartment 404 is a much-anticipated variety show with BLACKPINK's Jennie, Yoo Jae Suk, Oh Na Ra, Cha Tae Hyun, Yang Se Chan, and Lee Jung Ha. Producer Jung Chul Min revealed that while he was casting for the variety show, Jennie was busy with the BORN PINK world tour and hence he was reluctant to approach her. He further explained and said that he was invited to BLACKPINK’s final concert in Seoul where he got the opportunity to speak with the SOLO singer. He stated that when he mentioned casting to her, she seemed interested and agreed to it.

Production director Jung Chul Min also appreciated Jennie and commented "Jennie displays a refreshing honesty with her emotions, which is a great asset for an entertainer." He further added that she is both charming and endearing and that he didn't have to force anything and just had to encourage her.

Apartment 404 will be premiering on February 15 on tvN and subsequently will be streaming globally on Prime Videos from February 23.

More about Apartment 404's cast

Yoo Jae Suk is a very popular host and entertainer in South Korea. Fans eagerly anticipate his upcoming project, Apartment 404, with Jennie. Running Man's Yang Se Chan, Alchemy of Soul's Oh Na Ra, Moving's Cha Tae Hyun, and Lee Jung Ha were also spotted at the filming. The show is being produced by Jung Chul Min, also the production director of Six Sense.

