ASTRO’s Moonbin & Sanha to make a comeback; Pre release single out on THIS date

South Korean boy group ASTRO’s first unit, Moonbin & Sanha, is officially making a comeback! Fantagio announced the news on February 4, sharing, “Moonbin & Sanha (ASTRO) will be releasing a pre-release single 'Ghost Town' on February 11, ahead of the release of their second mini album next month in March. They will be showing a new and different side of themselves.” This news comes less than a month after ASTRO’s second sub unit, JinJin&Rocky, released its debut mini album ‘Restore’ in January 2022.

While we are yet unaware of the title of the upcoming mini album scheduled for release next month in March, ‘Ghost Town’ is reportedly an ‘epilogue story’ of sorts for Moonbin & Sanha’s second mini album. The song is expected to offer a glimpse of the two’s solid vocals and conceptual performance, showcasing a new, never-seen-before charm of the singers. While we are yet unaware of the title of the upcoming mini album scheduled for release next month in March, ‘Ghost Town’.

Moonbin & Sanha made their debut in September 2020, as boy group ASTRO’s first unit. The two released their first mini album ‘IN-OUT’, which included a total of 5 songs, with its title track, ‘Bad Idea’. They also set the record for being the fastest sub unit to receive their first music show win with the track on SBS MTV’s ‘The Show’, in 8 days. Additionally, ‘IN-OUT’ debuted at number 9 on Japan’s Oricon weekly album chart, as well as Gaon’s weekly album chart.

Stay tuned for more updates about Moonbin & Sanha!

