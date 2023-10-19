A Good Day to Be a Dog Ep 3 review: Cha Eun Woo and Park Gyu Young grow closer, Lee Hyun Woo hides secrets

A Good Day to Be a Dog starring Cha Eun Woo, Park Gyu Young and Lee Hyun Woo released the 3rd episode of the fantasy romance K-drama on October 18th KST. Based on a webtoon, A Good Day to Be a Dog narrates a charming tale of budding romance between Han Hae Na (played by Park Gyu Young) bound by a unique curse—transforming into a dog upon being kissed—and the only person capable of helping her in breaking the curse is a Jin Seo Won (Cha Eun Woo) who lives with an unexpected fear of dogs.

Recap of episode 3 of A Good Day to Be a Dog

In the previous episode of A Good Day to Be a Dog, viewers witnessed the amusing scenario where Han Hae Na, who had transformed into a dog, ended up sleeping in Choi Yul’s (Yoon Hyun Soo) room. The unexpected situation unfolds when Jin Seo Won, revealed to be Choi Yul’s uncle, discovers Hae Na in Yul’s room and starts asking questions. To avoid Seo Won getting the wrong idea, Hae Na explains that she was helping out Yul who got called to the police station, and Yul added that, since she was drunk, he brought her to their home.

As Hae Na and Seo Won clarify the situation, they manage to clear up the misunderstanding. However, as they exit Seo Won’s house together, the are unknowingly caught together by Yoon Chae Ah (Lee Seo El). Later on, Chae Ah catches up with Seo Won, expressing her desire to be closer to him and humorously divulges a secret in an attempt to forge a connection.

Meanwhile, another humorous situation arises at the school when one of their fellow teachers brings in his dog, Mandeuk, as per his daughter's request. Seo Won, having an apparent fear of dogs, becomes visibly scared upon encountering the dog. To help Seo Won cope with his fear, Hae Na pretends to have dog allergies to convince the teacher to remove the dog from the staff room. However, despite her efforts, the teacher remains adamant.

The dog owner asks Seo Won to fetch Mandeuk's things from the car and feed him. Nervously, Seo Won puts out food for Mandeuk. When Mandeuk hears the food, he rushes towards Seo Won, and in an attempt to protect him, Hae Na accidentally pushes Seo Won, creating a funny moment. Later, Hae Na and Yul have a conversation about Hae Na's secret, and Yul promises to keep it a secret.

Seo Won approaches Lee Bo Gyeom (Lee Hyun Woo) and asks if he can store his things in the staff room, offering cake in return. Bo Gyeom agrees. Later, Bo Gyeom lets the dog loose, heading towards Seo Won. Once again, Hae Na steps in to protect him. Hearing from other teachers that Mandeuk has left, Hae Na subtly informs Seo Won. However, it's later revealed that Mandeuk came back. When Seo Won jumps onto his table upon seeing the dog, other teachers find it odd for a grown man to be scared of dogs. Hae Na intervenes by suggesting he might be standing on the table to fix a leaking sprinkler.

As the events unfold, Seo Won reflects on the past, recalling the first time he met Hae Na and how he liked her from the beginning. However, he backed off when he realized she had feelings for Bo Gyeom.

After seeing Hae Na at the cake shop, Bo Gyeom sends Seo Won there, reminding him of his past promise. Seo Won and Hae Na share conversations during which she mentions her inability to eat cake at night. As they leave, Seo Won expresses gratitude to Hae Na for her help and confesses that he knows she's aware of his fear of dogs. When asked why he hides it, Seo Won explains his fear could make people see him as odd and avoid him. Hae Na counters by sharing her own embarrassing moments, expressing that despite her quirks, Seo Won doesn't avoid her. She reassures him, saying, "We are not weirdos. It's just the way we are," touching Seo Won deeply.

To further support him, Hae Na gives Seo Won a dog keychain her sister suggested she gift him, encouraging him to use it as a kind of "vaccine" to build immunity towards dogs. Seo Won accepts it happily. Later, at school, Bo Gyeom is revealed to have a secret room filled with ancient items. In a flashback, a girl wearing a scarf, a gift from someone, is seen being chased. The same scarf is shown to be inside a wooden box in Bo Gyeom's secret roo alongside a vase with a tiger.

Later, it's revealed that two teachers, Miss Seo and Mr. Bong, are getting married, prompting Bo Gyeom and Hae Na to plan a gift-shopping expedition. However, Seo Won reminds Bo Gyeom of some work, leading to Hae Na and Seo Won going instead, much to Seo Won's delight. While shopping, they are unexpectedly discovered by Chae Ha, who overhears them discussing Seo Won giving Hae Na a ride to the wedding in his car. Chae Ha suggests carpooling with Bo Gyeom, but Seo Won declines, while Hae Na agrees.

On the wedding day, Hae Na's friend Cheon Song Yi takes the carpool spot intended for Hae Na. Chae Ha discovers this and goes in search of them. Hae Na is set to ride in Seo Won’s car, and as Seo Won spots Chae Ha, he decides to hide from her. He makes himself and Hae Na hide behind a yellow umbrella. This unexpected hide-and-seek under the umbrella adds a touch of romance to the scene.

Review of episode 3 of A Good Day to Be a Dog

The episode was delightful, featuring a mix of humor and romantic moments between the main characters played by Cha Eun Woo and Park Gyu Young. Their characters grow even closer, and the revelation that Jin Seo Won had always harbored feelings for Han Hae Na added a charming layer to the leads' romantic journey. Despite a few deviations in the plot points from the original webtoon, the episode managed to cover them in various ways, maintaining the overall storytelling.

A significant development in the episode was the increasing secrecy surrounding Lee Hyun Woo's character, Lee Bo Gyeom, and the extent of his knowledge about various things. Bo Gyeom particularly with his actions like sending the dog towards Seo Won and seemingly trying to bring Seo Won and Hae Na closer added a sense of mystery to what he is plotting. The presence of a secret room filled with items from what appeared to be the Joseon era adds an intriguing layer to his identity. Despite the mysterious undertones, the episode maintained a well-balanced mix of humor, suspense, and romance. All the actors, including our leads Cha Eun Woo, Lee Hyun Woo and Park Gyu Young, delivered commendable performances, keeping viewers engaged and eagerly anticipating the next episode.

