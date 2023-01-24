ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo shares cute pictures while visiting MJ during his mandatory military service

On January 23, Cha Eun Woo took to Instagram to share his experience of meeting his ‘hyung’ and member MJ during his mandatory military service and they look adorable as they greet each other and spend some quality time with each other. Seeing the pictures some of the fans said, “I can just hear the soothing “my son..” followed by hella laughter from you and EMZAY!! I love how you balance your time for everything that matters! More success! Happy lunar new year u two!! Miss u both!”

Another fan said, “EunWoo-yaa! you can't imagine how happy I am with this photo. Every photo you have with our members this year makes our eyes fill. I am grateful to you for visiting our Myungjunie and for sharing this visit with us” while one said, “How nice it is that Cha Eun Woo visits his son in the army. They are both lucky to have each other”, referring to the ongoing inside joke between the members and the fans. We, too, are glad to see such a strong bond between the two!

ASTRO's agency Fantagio said on the 30th, "Jinjin, Cha Eun Woo, Moonbin, and Yoon Sanha have decided to continue their activities with Fantagio in the future." Fantagio said, "The four members we are with will not hold back their full support so that they can be active in various fields, so please give us as much encouragement and support as we do now. We are discussing with the other members of ASTRO, Rocky. Another member, MJ, is currently serving in the military band, and we plan to discuss it after he is discharged.”

Cha Eun Woo’s new drama:

Cha Eun Woo is coordinating the appearance of the drama series 'Bulk'. On January 19th, Fantagio, the agency, said, “It is one of the works under review after receiving a casting offer.” 'Bulk' is a drama directed by director Park Noo Ri and is known to tell the story of police, prosecutors and detectives solving crimes.

