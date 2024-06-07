Popular Thai BL actor Singto Prachaya spotted at B.I's concert in Bangkok; see photos

B.I recently held a solo concert in Bangkok for his 2024 tour Hype Up. Among the houseful event was spotted popular Thai actor Singto Prachaya, known for his role in the BL series SOTUS. But what caught people’s attention was how he went up to the stage twice to be in the K-pop idols’ photos with fans.

Recently photos from B.I’s concert in Bangkok went viral online, where fans spotted Thai star Singto Prachaya. He was snapped twice during the K-pop idol’s photo time with fans. That’s what is catching the netizens’ eyes as they can’t get enough of the Thai actor’s ‘fanboying’ for B.I.

See Singto Prachaya’s photo with B.I in Bangkok concert:

More about B.I

Kim Han Bin, better knwon as B.I am a former member of the K-pop boy band iKON. In 2019, after leaving the group he founded his own agency 131. Later in 2021, under this company, he marked his solo debut with Midnight Blue, a charity single album.

Since then, he has released many songs including BTBT (featuring DeVita), Tasty, Keep me up, Smoke, illa illa, TO DIE, Wave, Alive, WATERFALL, NINETEEN, and more.

The rapper is currently on his 2024 tour HYPE UP. On May 18, he kickstarted the Asia schedule from his home country Seoul. Next, he made a stop in Hong Kong on May 24, and then on June 1 he visited Bangkok. On June 7, he is scheduled to hold a concert in Singapore.

B.I’s next stops will be June 9 in Manila, Jakarta on June 15, and July 13 in Macau. More cities and dates might be revealed later.

Who is Singto Prachaya?

Prachaya Ruangroj, better known as Singto is a popular Thai actor who is renowned for starring in a bunch of BL (boy love) series. He rose to fame by leading the Thai BL drama SOTUS (2016) and its season 2 aired next year.

His other works include Friend Zone (2018), Our Sky (2018), He’s Coming to Me (2019). Girl Next Room (2020), and more.

