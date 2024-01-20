BABYMONSTER’s BATTER UP smashes BLACKPINK’s record as fastest K-pop group debut MV to hit 200 million views
BABYMONSTER’s debut song BATTER UP has surpassed 200 million views on YouTube smashing BLACKPINK’s previously held record. It has become the fastest K-Pop group debut MV to achieve this milestone.
BABYMONSTER’s debut song BATTER UP hits 200 million views
BATTER UP became the fastest debut song to hit the number surpassing BLACKPINK
BABYMONSTER has achieved a new YouTube milestone with their debut music video. BATTER UP by BABYMONSTER is now the fastest K-pop group debut MV to reach 200 million views. The video was released on November 27, 2023, under the label YG Entertainment.
BABYMONSTER archives 200 million views
As of January 19 at 11:23 PM KST (7:53 PM IST), YG Entertainment announced that BABYMONSTER's debut single BATTER UP has exceeded 200 million views on YouTube. The music video, released on November 27, 2023, at midnight KST, accomplished this remarkable feat in just under 54 days. BATTER UP by BABYMONSTER has now become the fastest K-pop group debut music video to reach the 200 million views milestone, breaking the previous record of around 370 days set by BLACKPINK's BOOMBAYAH.
Batter Up is characterized by its hip-hop and trap sounds, aligning with the unique style of YG Entertainment. Remarkably, with an impressive 22.59 million views in just one day, the song became an overnight sensation, establishing a new record for the most views in a single day for a K-pop debut track. The success of BATTER UP extended further by topping the iTunes Song Charts in 21 countries, achieving the global number one position. The track also made its mark on the U.S. Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts, securing the 101st and 49th spots, respectively.
Watch BATTER UP here-
More about BABYMONSTER
BABYMONSTER, also known as Baemon, is a South Korean girl group under the management of YG Entertainment. The group comprises seven members: Ruka, Pharita, Asa, Ahyeon, Rami, Rora, and Chiquita. Ahyeon, who was announced to have temporarily departed from the debut lineup on November 15 due to health reasons, was absent from the release of BATTER UP. Despite her absence in current activities, Ahyeon remains part of the ensemble and will resume participation once she has fully recovered.
Created with a distinctive "high-teen" image, setting them apart from YG Entertainment's previous female acts, BABYMONSTER embraces the signature charismatic elements associated with the label. Positioned as an all-rounder group, each member of the septet is regarded as an elite in the eyes of both the public and media, showcasing excellence in vocals, rap, and dance. Notably, the ensemble is proficient in multiple languages, including Korean, English, Japanese, Thai, and Chinese.
