BLACKPINK previews new song ‘Ready to Love’ during in-game concert ‘THE VIRTUAL’

Are you ‘Ready to Love’? We surely are! The girls of BLACKPINK have new music for the world to check out and we are here for yet another banger. The first virtual concert from the girl group’s collaboration project ‘BLACKPINK X PUBG MOBILE 2022 IN-GAME CONCERT: [THE VIRTUAL]'. The in-game virtual concert saw the 3D avatars of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa premiere a special performance which was also showcased during the game.

As previously mentioned by agency YG Entertainment, ‘Ready to Love’ is every bit the BLACKPINK style that we have come to know and love over the years. Its pop oozing with a high tempo drop that was further enhanced by the visuals of the game as the song overtakes your senses. The song’s lyrics sing about not giving up in one’s quest for love and has the signature BLACKPINK sound that has made audiences fall in love with the group.

July 23 KST was the first of the four concerts that are scheduled as a part of the same campaign where BLINKs have the opportunity to participate in a fun online concert, conducted by the online incarnations of the four members. While initially it was reported that over 5 million registrations have been done so far, updated numbers point to a whopping 9 million participants who bought tickets to the show.

A full song release along with a music video drop have been planned for the same collaboration and is expected to be out in the coming days. At the same time, BLACKPINK will release a new album in August.

