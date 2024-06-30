BLACKPINK's Lisa mentions solo fans 'Lilies' for first time in gratitude post amid ROCKSTAR release

BLACKPINK’s Lisa released her latest solo single ROCKSTAR on June 28. The song became an instant hit, with fans celebrating the K-pop icon’s much-awaited comeback. Following the release, the rapper has expressed gratitude to her fans for their utmost love and support.

On June 30, Lisa took to her Instagram and shared a long heartfelt post alongside a few new pictures of her ROCKSTAR avatar. She wrote that she had been working on this track for a long time, so she was thrilled to share it with the fans.

"Thank you Lilies for your love and support," the MONEY singer wrote, addressing her solo fandom for the first time after the release of ROCKSTAR. She added that this is just the start of her solo career, and much more is coming soon.

On this day, she also expressed gratitude towards her newly-launched label LLOUD, and RCA Records, with whom she signed recently.

In addition, the BLACKPINK member also shared a set of new pictures of her fierce avatar for this latest single, once again sending fans into a frenzy with her bold looks. As Lisa hoped fans enjoy her ROCKSTAR era to the fullest, excitement runs high for her upcoming music.

Read Lisa’s full Instagram post here:

More about Lisa's latest solo single ROCKSTAR

On June 28, at 9:00 a.m. KST (5:30 a.m. IST), Lisa released ROCKSTAR, marking her highly-anticipated solo comeback after 3 years of dropping bangers like MONEY and LALISA.

Upon the release of this new single, Lisa set a new record as the fastest 2024 K-pop solo to surpass 10 million music video views within 6 hours. Alongside the addictive chorus, infectious beats, and powerful lyrics, ROCKSTAR also grabbed fans’ attention with its epic music video.

Shot in her motherland Thailand, this iconic music video blends Lisa’s global rockstar identity with her roots. Moreover, she also opted for inclusivity in this music video, introducing three popular Thai transwomen.

From jaw-dropping cinematography, and outstanding special effects to Lisa’s spectacular dance break and her outfits, everything about this power-injecting music video created a never-seen-before phenomenon in K-pop.

Here’s Lisa’s ROCKSTAR music video, if you are yet to watch it:

Meanwhile, this marks Lisa’s first music since leaving YG Entertainment and also her first under her solo label LLOUD.

