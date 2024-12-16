Amaran Malaysia Box Office Closing: Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi starrer emerges as 7th biggest Indian hit in the country surpassing Mersal
Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi's film Amaran collected RM 12.27 million in Malaysia. It is now one of the biggest Indian hits in the nation.
Helmed by Rajkumar Periasamy, Amaran hit the screens on October 31, 2024. The Tamil film clashed with Bloody Beggar, Brother, KA, Lucky Baskhar, Bhageera including Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again in India. Starring Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi, Amaran has closed its theatrical run while emerging as one of the top Indian grossers in Malaysia.
Amaran Is Now Among Top 10 Indian Grossers In Malaysia
Sivakarthikeyan's film, Amaran has emerged as one of the top highest grossing Indian films in Malaysia. It crossed the lifetime earnings of Thalapathy Vijay-starrer Mersal. Amaran earned RM 12.27 million (RM stands for Malaysia's currency, Malaysian Ringgit). In Indian rupees, it is close to Rs 23.4 crore.
After these earnings, Rajkumar Periasamy's biographical war drama has become the seventh Indian film to cross the RM 12 million mark at the Malaysian box office.
With RM 11.83 million, Mersal, which starred Vijay in triple roles, is on the eighth position as the higest grossing Indian films in Malaysia. Shah Rukh Khan's 2015 film, Dilwale is on top with RM 15.68 million, and interestingly, it is the only Bollywood film in the list.
Top 10 Highest Grossing Indian Films In Malaysia Are As Follows
|S.No.
|Movies
|Malaysian Collections
|1
|Dilwale
|RM 15.68 million
|2
|The GOAT
|RM 15.14 million
|3
|Jailer
|RM 14.18 million
|4
|Leo
|RM 13.20 million
|5
|Kabali
|RM 12.68 million
|6
|Bigil
|RM 12.67 million
|7
|Amaran
|RM 12.27 million
|8
|Mersal
|RM 11.83 million
|9
|Varisu
|RM 11.60 million
|10
|Ponniyin Selvan 1
|RM 11.52 million
Amaran Is 5th Biggest Kollywood Openers Of 2024 In Global Markets
Amaran, which opened to Rs 34 crore, is on the fifth spot in the list of biggest Kollywood openers of 2024 worldwide. At Rs 99 crore, The Greatest of All Time is on the first position, followed by Vettaiyan (Rs 63.5 crore), Indian 2 (Rs 55 crore), and Kanguva (Rs 37.5 crore).
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.