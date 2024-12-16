Amaran Malaysia Box Office Closing: Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi starrer emerges as 7th biggest Indian hit in the country surpassing Mersal

Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi's film Amaran collected RM 12.27 million in Malaysia. It is now one of the biggest Indian hits in the nation.

By Nisha Singh
Published on Dec 16, 2024  |  05:01 PM IST |  410
Amaran Malaysia Box Office Closing: Sivakarthikeyan's film becomes 7th biggest Indian hit
Picture courtesy: Saregama Music/YouTube; Sony Music South VEVO/YouTube

Helmed by Rajkumar Periasamy, Amaran hit the screens on October 31, 2024. The Tamil film clashed with Bloody Beggar, Brother, KA, Lucky Baskhar, Bhageera including Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again in India. Starring Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi, Amaran has closed its theatrical run while emerging as one of the top Indian grossers in Malaysia.

Amaran Is Now Among Top 10 Indian Grossers In Malaysia

Sivakarthikeyan's film, Amaran has emerged as one of the top highest grossing Indian films in Malaysia. It crossed the lifetime earnings of Thalapathy Vijay-starrer Mersal. Amaran earned RM 12.27 million (RM stands for Malaysia's currency, Malaysian Ringgit). In Indian rupees, it is close to Rs 23.4 crore.

After these earnings, Rajkumar Periasamy's biographical war drama has become the seventh Indian film to cross the RM 12 million mark at the Malaysian box office.

With RM 11.83 million, Mersal, which starred Vijay in triple roles, is on the eighth position as the higest grossing Indian films in Malaysia. Shah Rukh Khan's 2015 film, Dilwale is on top with RM 15.68 million, and interestingly, it is the only Bollywood film in the list.

Top 10 Highest Grossing Indian Films In Malaysia Are As Follows

S.No. Movies  Malaysian Collections 
1 Dilwale RM 15.68 million
2 The GOAT RM 15.14 million
3 Jailer RM 14.18 million
4 Leo RM 13.20 million
5 Kabali RM 12.68 million
6 Bigil RM 12.67 million
7 Amaran RM 12.27 million
8 Mersal RM 11.83 million
9 Varisu RM 11.60 million
10 Ponniyin Selvan 1 RM 11.52 million

Amaran Is 5th Biggest Kollywood Openers Of 2024 In Global Markets

Amaran, which opened to Rs 34 crore, is on the fifth spot in the list of biggest Kollywood openers of 2024 worldwide. At Rs 99 crore, The Greatest of All Time is on the first position, followed by Vettaiyan (Rs 63.5 crore), Indian 2 (Rs 55 crore), and Kanguva (Rs 37.5 crore).

Advertisement

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Nisha Singh

Bollywood enthusiast who is always ready to have filmy 'chai-pe-charcha'. With over five years of experience in the media

...

Advertisement

Latest Articles