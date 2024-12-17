Pushpa 2 (Hindi) vs Gadar 2 India Box Office Comparison: Allu Arjun competes strongly with Sunny Deol

December began with a bang as Pushpa 2: The Rule made a grand entry at the box office. The highly-awaited sequel hit the screens on December 5, 2024 and continues to score quite well. The Hindi-speaking audience is flocking in theaters to watch the new release on the big screens. Let's analyze its earnings along with Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's Gadar 2.

Pushpa 2 (Hindi) vs Gadar 2's Earnings By Second Weekend

Starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, Pushpa 2 opened to Rs 65 crore in its Hindi markets. Sukumar's latest directorial collected Rs 507 crore net by the end of the second weekend.

Gadar 2, which hit the screens in 2023, earned Rs 39 crore on its opening day. The 10-day earnings of Sunny Deol-starrer stood at around Rs 370 crore (Rs 369.5 crore). The period action drama film was a sequel to Gadar: Ek Prem Katha (2001). As we compare the two films, it should be noted that Pushpa 2 is a Thursday release while Gadar 2 arrived in cinemas on Friday.

Day-Wise Net Collections Of Pushpa 2 (Hindi) And Gadar 2 Till Second Sunday

Day Pushpa 2 Gadar 2 Thursday Rs 65 crore - Friday Rs 53 crore Rs 39 crore Saturday Rs 66 crore Rs 42 crore Sunday Rs 77 crore Rs 51.50 crore Monday Rs 42 crore Rs 38 crore Tuesday Rs 35 crore Rs 55.50 crore Wednesday Rs 29 crore Rs 32 crore Thursday Rs 24.5 crore Rs 22 crore Friday Rs 24.5 crore Rs 20 crore Saturday Rs 42 crore Rs 31.5 crore Sunday Rs 49 crore Rs 38 crore Total Rs 507 crore Rs 369.5 crore

Pushpa 2 And Gadar 2 Are Among Biggest Box Office Grossers Of All Time In India

Pushpa 2, which is still running in theaters, has clinched the first spot in the list of top 25 highest grossing film of all time in India. It is expected to net in the range of Rs 700 crore for its Hindi version.

Gadar 2 is on the fourth position with Rs 515 crore lifetime net earnings in India. Stree 2, which collected Rs 585 crore net in our nation, is on the second spot, followed by Jawan on third positon at Rs 558 crore.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

