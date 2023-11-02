Happy Birthday SRK: 58 Years, 58 Records that Shah Rukh Khan broke at the box office

Shah Rukh Khan is one of the biggest movie stars to have graced this planet. Through the four decades that he has actively acted in, he has made not just fans but devotees for himself, who stick by him through thick and thin. Shah Rukh Khan has turned 58 years old today and to honour that, Pinkvilla is listing down 58 of his box office records, that prove how he is not just a cut above the rest but in the league of his own. To clarify, the actor has way more than 58 box office records.

Following is a list of 58 box office records of Shah Rukh Khan in his filmy career

1. Shah Rukh Khan is the only Indian actor to have five back to back 'worldwide highest grosser of the year' titles when considering Indian origin films. Every year from 2000 to 2004, his film topped the list of highest worldwide Indian grossers.

2. Shah Rukh Khan is the highest grossing Indian actor in a single year when considering Indian origin films. In 2023, Pathaan and Jawan have cumulatively collected around Rs 2200 crores. With Dunki still to release, the actor has a shot to open the Rs 3000 crore worldwide club as well.

3. SRK is the only Indian actor to give two back to back all time grossers in a single year, that are also all time blockbusters at the box office.

4. SRK still holds the record for the highest single day collections registered by a Hindi film in India, overseas and worldwide.

5. Shah Rukh Khan has delivered the highest number of Rs 100 crore gross days at the global box office for Indian actors in Indian origin films.

6. The Pathaan actor has the most number of highest grossers of the year worldwide, among Indian actors.

7. SRK's film Chennai Express still holds the record for the highest collections generated by paid previews for an Indian film.

8. SRK in 2023 became the Indian actor with the most amount of money riding on him (for films scheduled to release in the same calendar year) as his three films have cumulatively cost over USD 100 million.

9. Shah Rukh Khan has the highest number of blockbusters at the overseas box office

10. Shah Rukh Khan has the highest number of Rs 40, 50, 60 crore India nett single days at the Hindi box office.

11. Shah Rukh Khan is the only Indian actor to have a streak of back to back Rs 500 crore India nett grossers.

12. Shah Rukh Khan is the only Indian actor to have a streak of back to back Rs 1000 crore worldwide grossers

13. Shah Rukh Khan has the most number of USD 10 million overseas grossers

14. Shah Rukh Khan's streak of his lead films grossing atleast USD 10 million overseas is still unbroken till the release of Jawan.

15. SRK has the most number of global opening day records among Indian actors

16. The Jawan actor is the only Indian actor to break his own all time opening as well as weekend, week 1 and lifetime record, with the immediate next film released in the same year.

17. SRK is the only Indian actor to deliver all time blockbusters with debutant directors, twice.

18. SRK is the only Hindi actor to give a record opening with a debutant director.

19. Shah Rukh Khan has the most number of bumper openers for a Hindi actor since the advent of VCDs.

20. Shah Rukh Khan has the most number of USD 40 million international grossers in the first phase of international release.

21. He is also the Indian actor with the most number of USD 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 million single day grossers in the first phase of international release.

22. Shah Rukh Khan's film Jawan is the highest grossing Indian film at the UAE Box Office.

23. His film Jawan is also the highest grossing Indian film at the Bangladesh Box Office.

24. Pathaan continues to be the highest grossing Indian film in North America.

25. Dilwale continues to be the highest grossing Indian film in Malaysia.

26. SRK has had the longest streak of hit films at the Hindi Box Office, of over 8 years, as an actor actively churning films.

27. Shah Rukh Khan is the only Hindi actor to have sold over 10 crore tickets in a calendar year, in lead roles, since the advent of VCDs.

28. Shah Rukh Khan has the most number of all time records in the West Bengal circuit.

29. SRK has had the most number of Indian origin films feature in top 10 at the UK Box Office.

30. His film Kal Ho Naa Ho still has the highest per screen average for an Indian film at the UK Box Office.

31. Pathaan remains the highest Indian grosser at the UK Box Office and is the only Indian film to have crossed the GBP 4 million mark.

32. Shah Rukh Khan is the only actor to have crossed the threshold of USD 15 million in North America, twice.

33. Shah Rukh Khan holds the record for the highest advance sales for a Hindi film in India.

34. Shah Rukh Khan holds the record for the highest advance sales for a Hindi film internationally.

34. SRK's film has the most sales registered for a Hindi film on the first day of advance bookings in India.

35. SRK is the only Indian actor to have not one but two films gross over Rs 1000 crores in a single language.

36. Jawan holds the record for the most number of tickets sold for an Indian film on day 37, courtesy National Cinema Day

37. Jawan is the only mainstream film to have a higher week 6 than week 5 at the box office.

38. Jawan is also the highest grossing Hindi origin film for its dubbed versions, with nett collections of around Rs 60 crores.

39. Shah Rukh Khan has the most number of hit films in Diwali among all Hindi actors.

40. He is the highest grossing Indian actor in top national multiplexes.

41. He is the highest grossing Indian actor in top national multiplexes in a calendar year.

42. SRK has the most number of highest grossers of the year overseas, among Indian actors.

43. Shah Rukh Khan, twice in his career, has given back to back record worldwide openers.

44. Shah Rukh Khan has the longest period of not losing in a direct clash at the global box office among Hindi actors.

45. SRK is the only actor to have a Rs 400 crore overseas grosser, in the first phase of international release.

46. Shah Rukh Khan is the only Indian actor to deliver back to back two films with footfalls of over 3 crores in a calendar year.

47. He is also the only Indian actor to gross over Rs 1400 crores in India in a calendar year. The number can touch Rs 2000 crores by year end.

48. Shah Rukh Khan's film Jab Tak Hai Jaan was the first Hindi film to gross over Rs 200 crores worldwide in a direct clash.

49. His film Dilwale was the first film to gross over Rs 300 crores worldwide in a direct clash.

50. Jawan is the fastest film to clinch the all time grosser title for its Hindi version from the previous all time record holder, in this case, Gadar 2.

51. Jawan also holds the record for the highest true gross registered by an Indian film in 2023 for the opening day.

52. SRK is the only Indian actor to have sold over 10 lakh tickets for the opening day in top Indian national multiplexes like PVR, Inox and Cinepolis, prior to his film releases, in the same year.

53. Shah Rukh Khan is also the only Indian actor to have sold over 5 lakh tickets a piece for the opening day in top Indian national multiplexes like PVR, Inox and Cinepolis, prior to his film releases, in the same year.

54. SRK has the most 'worldwide highest grosser of the year' titles at the Indian box office among gen-x actors.

55. His film Jawan has registered the highest theatrical share for a Hindi film.

56. With Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan has secured the highest profit share for any Indian actor, for a single movie project.

57. Shah Rukh Khan is the only Indian actor to have two Rs 500 crore India nett grossers.

58. Shah Rukh Khan is the only Indian actor to have two Rs 1000 crore worldwide grossers.

Which record of Shah Rukh Khan do you feel is unbreakable and why?

